KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Experts call for helmet safety after Utah has deadliest year of bike accidents

May 19, 2023, 5:27 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — Now that the weather is warming up, you’ve probably noticed more people out on their bikes.

Intermountain Health talked to the community Friday about staying safe on the trails this summer. Doctors have seen an increase in people getting seriously hurt while riding.

At Murdock Canal trail two bikers lost their life. With bike traffic really picking up, Intermountain Health is trying to get the word out ahead of time for people to wear their helmets and give others space.

15-year-old Adam Stewart learned firsthand how riding bikes can turn dangerous quickly.

Last fall, he was in the high school cycling state championship in St. George when he fell not once, but twice and suffered a bad concussion.

“I saw some riders in front of me and I knew I can catch them so I sped up and just hit a sandy patch and wiped out. I hit my head really hard on the ground,” Stewart said. “I kept riding because it’s the state championship and I wanted to make it to the podium.”

If he wasn’t wearing a helmet he says it could have been a lot worse.

Now, he’s sporting a new, safer one called Wave Cell.

“It flexes around your head when you crash and it acts like a car when a car crashes it scrunches up.”

Andrew Herrera is the injury prevention & trauma outreach coordinator at Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital.

“We’re seeing more and more accidents, broken bones, a lot of head injuries, and concussions,” Herrera said.

2022 was the deadliest year in Utah for bicycle accidents since the Utah Department of Public Safety started keeping track several years ago.

15 Utahns lost their lives and 49 were seriously hurt.

Herrera and Stewart want people to know the facts before they hit the trail.

“Wear your helmet. Give other people space when you’re passing them and just be courteous on the trail,” Herrera said.

If you need to get your helmet fitted or have questions about safety gear, you’ll want to head over here to Murdock Canal trail Saturday morning. Trauma experts from Intermountain will be along the trail helping people out.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Chef Alex Govern...

Ayanna Likens

‘Food is Medicine’: New thinking about hospital food

When you think of a hospital, 5-star dining doesn't come to mind. Intermountain Health chefs are working to change that.

18 hours ago

This is the gate on the road leading to Guardsman Pass that is now buried in snow....

Jed Boal

High mountain passes still buried in snow

Right now, there’s no estimated date for when those seasonal passes will open.

18 hours ago

Elizabeth “Betsy” R. Cantwell...

Jenny Carpenter, KSL.com

Elizabeth Cantwell chosen as Utah State University’s new president

The Utah Board of Higher Education announced Elizabeth "Betsy" R. Cantwell as Utah State University's new president Friday afternoon after an extensive, nationwide search.

18 hours ago

Traffic stopped at American Fork Canyon entrance...

Larry D. Curtis

Fatal crash closes Spanish Fork Canyon

A crash in Spanish Fork Canyon has claimed at least one life and significantly slowed traffic. The crash, at milepost 180, closed traffic in both directions for a time.

18 hours ago

Jason Hughes...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Salt Lake man with history of impaired driving charged in fatal motorcycle crash

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Salt Lake man with a history of impaired driving was charged Friday with causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist in American Fork. Daniel Lance Foster, 51, is charged in 4th District Court with negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony; DUI with prior offenses, a third-degree […]

18 hours ago

(Fruitland Police Department)...

Eliza Pace

Missing, endangered girl believed to be in Utah

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered teen that is believed to be traveling south through Utah. 

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Experts call for helmet safety after Utah has deadliest year of bike accidents