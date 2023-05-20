KSL Flood Watch
Neighbor stunned man he hung out with is accused of killing wife, in-laws

May 19, 2023, 7:33 PM

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — As police in Layton worked to figure out what triggered a man to allegedly kill his wife, in-laws, and three family dogs, neighbors who knew the family were also trying to understand the tragedy.

Police say 34-year-old Jeremy Bailey called them to report the killings.

“I don’t know. Just kind of a crazy situation,” Aaron Cottrell said. “He never seemed like the type to pull something like that off, ever.”

Cottrel got used to seeing and greeting Jeremy Bailey in the neighborhood they shared.

He said they were both the same age and they both shared a love for Halloween.

Bailey and his wife Anastasia Stevens were known for elaborate holiday decorations.

“He always seemed like a nice guy. Really nice and quiet. He was mild-mannered,” Cottrell said.

Layton Police said Bailey called 911 Friday morning and told them he had committed a murder and he wanted to turn himself in.

Lanny Cottrell said, “Got along fine with them. They both seemed to be outgoing, seemed to be fine with each other. So kind of strange that that just happened.”

Cottrell said Anastasia’s parents recently showed up and were staying with the couple.

“I drove by the other day when I was going to work or something and him and his father-in-law were out there on the road and they were having a very heated argument,” Lanny Cottrell said.

While there were signs that not all was well, the Cottrell family never expected it to end like this. Police say Bailey admitted to killing his wife, in-laws, and the three family dogs.

“You never know what will just trigger somebody,” Cottrell said.

Police believe all the victims were shot, but they have not yet found the murder weapon.

They say Jeremy Bailey did not have any injuries, and he turned himself in peacefully.

