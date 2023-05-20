Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead and one is injured after a car crash near 650 West 800 South on Friday.

At approximately 10:34 p.m., an on-duty officer came across the crash and requested additional officers and emergency medical personnel.

Early investigation indicates that the driver of the SUV hit two parked cars causing the vehicle to roll, according to police.

The passenger of the SUV died at the scene. The driver was treated for minor injuries and detained, after being medically cleared, for investigation.

An investigation is ongoing. The identities of those involved were not released.