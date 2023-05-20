Information needed on woman found dead in vacant Ogden restaurant

OGDEN, Utah — Police are seeking information regarding the death of a woman in Ogden last week.

On May 11, officers were dispatched on the report of the woman found deceased inside a vacant building at 322 E. 12th St., Ogden police said.

The building was formerly a Village Inn.

Detectives determined the cause of death to be a homicide but have not said how exactly she died. Police said Friday there is no known threat to the public in relation to the woman’s death.

A spokesman for Ogden police did not provide additional details on Friday, including the woman’s name or age, as he said detectives are not “comfortable” releasing more information at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is urged to call the Ogden Police Department Investigations Bureau at 801-629-8228, or email tips to opdinvestigations@ogdencity.com.