KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Information needed on woman found dead in vacant Ogden restaurant

May 20, 2023, 11:45 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Police are requesting information from the public about the death of a woman in Ogden last week. (J...

Police are requesting information from the public about the death of a woman in Ogden last week. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

OGDEN, Utah — Police are seeking information regarding the death of a woman in Ogden last week.

On May 11, officers were dispatched on the report of the woman found deceased inside a vacant building at 322 E. 12th St., Ogden police said.

The building was formerly a Village Inn.

Detectives determined the cause of death to be a homicide but have not said how exactly she died. Police said Friday there is no known threat to the public in relation to the woman’s death.

A spokesman for Ogden police did not provide additional details on Friday, including the woman’s name or age, as he said detectives are not “comfortable” releasing more information at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is urged to call the Ogden Police Department Investigations Bureau at 801-629-8228, or email tips to opdinvestigations@ogdencity.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Joe Biden, President of the United States, and Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, walk to thei...

Jake Tapper and Jasmine Wright

Democratic lawmakers ask Biden to raise issue of jailed Utah Navy officer with Japanese PM

A pair of Democratic lawmakers from California have asked President Joe Biden to once again raise the case of a US Navy officer jailed in Japan with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

16 hours ago

(FILE) Salt Lake City Police car responding to a scene....

Waverly Golden, KSL NewsRadio

Four teens caught attempting to steal rental cars at Salt Lake City Airport

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division caught four teens who tried to steal rental cars at the Salt Lake City Airport

16 hours ago

One dead in front of fear Factory, one white SUV hit two cars. (KSLTV Viewer Summited)...

Ashley Fredde

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits parked cars, rolls

One person is dead and one is injured after a car crash near 650 West 800 South on Friday.

16 hours ago

legislative interim meeting...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com 

Alpine School District board, superintendent subpoenaed by Utah lawmakers

Several Utah lawmakers on Thursday criticized Alpine School District's process of studying potential closures of five elementary schools during a committee meeting held during the Legislature's interim session.

16 hours ago

Former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. speaks during a Utah gubernatorial Republican primary debate at the PB...

Jonny Hallam and Tara John, CNN

Jon Huntsman among ‘500 Americans’ just banned from Russia

(CNN) — Former US Ambassador Jon Huntsman, United States President Barack Obama, and late-night television host Stephen Colbert are some of the “500 Americans” Russia has banned from entering the country. Russia on Friday announced it was banning “500 Americans,” many prominent figures of US executive power, from entering the country “in a response to the […]

2 days ago

Jennifer Anderton and Lisa Whittaker reunion...

Ashley Moser

Utah coma patient reunites with nurse who had ‘angel’s voice’

In January 2020, Jennifer Anderton was rushed to Lakeview Hospital’s Emergency Room with COVID-19 symptoms, unaware that her journey would turn into a two-week stay. 

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Information needed on woman found dead in vacant Ogden restaurant