Four teens caught attempting to steal rental cars at Salt Lake City Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A Nissan Altima owned by a rental car company at the Salt Lake City Airport was stolen by four teenagers under the age of 16.

A release from the Salt Lake City Police Department says the investigation began at 12:19 a.m. on Saturday when officers learned the car had been stolen.

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Airport Division learned the four teens placed traffic cones on the tire shredders to exit the garage. However, the shredders worked as designed and stopped the vehicle from leaving.

The teens attempted to steal another vehicle but were spooked by a car driving by and began to run away and try to climb over a fence.

Officers safely stopped all four teenagers. Multiple rental car keys were found on a suspect.

Three out of the four suspects have been released, the other one has been booked into the Salt Lake Valley Juvenile Detention Center.