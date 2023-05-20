Fatal car vs. semi crash closes US 191 in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol has closed a portion of U.S. route 191 after a car vs. semi-trailer crash Saturday afternoon.

UHP Corporal Quincy Breuer told KSL that the crash happened approximately 10 miles north of Monticello, Utah, on mile marker 80.

Breuer said they believe the SUV driver drifted across the lanes and hit the passing semi-trailer. The driver of the SUV died of their injuries.

Police did not have the age or gender of the killed driver. No other people were in the SUV, and the semi-trailer driver had no injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more info when provided.