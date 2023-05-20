KSL Flood Watch
Police investigate dead woman found at Taylorsville Ballpark

May 20, 2023, 5:10 PM

Taylorsville arrest day care worker for abuse...

FILE: Taylorsville police arrested a day care employee who is accused of abusing a 2-year-old boy in her care. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman was found dead inside a car near Taylorsville Ballpark Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Taylorsville police Sgt. Marriott told KSL that they responded to a suspicious vehicle call near 2700 W & 5200 S and found the woman deceased in the vehicle.

Police are investigating what happened but do not suspect any foul play against the woman.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided. 

Police investigate dead woman found at Taylorsville Ballpark