Police investigate dead woman found at Taylorsville Ballpark

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman was found dead inside a car near Taylorsville Ballpark Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Taylorsville police Sgt. Marriott told KSL that they responded to a suspicious vehicle call near 2700 W & 5200 S and found the woman deceased in the vehicle.

Police are investigating what happened but do not suspect any foul play against the woman.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.