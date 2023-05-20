LOCAL NEWS
Police investigate dead woman found at Taylorsville Ballpark
May 20, 2023, 5:10 PM
(KSL TV)
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman was found dead inside a car near Taylorsville Ballpark Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Taylorsville police Sgt. Marriott told KSL that they responded to a suspicious vehicle call near 2700 W & 5200 S and found the woman deceased in the vehicle.
Police are investigating what happened but do not suspect any foul play against the woman.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.