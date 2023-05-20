Former BYU DB Intercepts Pass To Seal Showboats’ Shutout In USFL’s Week 6

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU defensive back Troy Warner sealed a victory for the Memphis Showboats with an interception against Pittsburgh Maulers during Week 6 of the 2023 USFL season.

Warner Seals Showboat Win With INT

The Showboats hosted the Maulers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, May 20.

With 57 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Warner picked off Maulers quarterback James Morgan at the Memphis six-yard line.

The defensive back was tackled for no gain on the play.

Warner’s interception gave the ball back to the Showboats, who kneeled twice and ran out the clock for a shutout win.

The defense showed out today! Let’s take a look at the shutout 😤 pic.twitter.com/3K143XZ2Jp — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) May 20, 2023

Memphis defeated Pittsburgh, 22-0.

Warner finished the game with 11 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one interception, and a pass breakup.

NFL linebacker Fred Warner visits his younger brother

After the contest, Warner was visited by his older brother, and current San Francisco 49ers linebacker, Fred Warner.

With the win, the Showboats improved their record to 3-3 this season.

Memphis’ next game is against the Houston Gamblers on Sunday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on USA.

Hey Siri, SHOW us a shutout! 🚤 pic.twitter.com/3D9BNn1GpG — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) May 20, 2023

About Troy Warner

Before his professional career, Warner played at BYU from 2016-20.

He played in 47 games throughout his time with the Cougars.

After battling through injury in 2019, Warner played in 12 games as a senior and helped lead BYU to an 11-1 record in 2020.

Troy Warner covers so much ground here — great PD pic.twitter.com/dshjZ6Mu6U — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) December 23, 2020

He finished his college career with 116 total tackles, 70 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Prior to joining the USFL, Warner spent time with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

P L A Y M A K E R ✨😮‍💨@troywarner_ pic.twitter.com/8DW0YnoDJu — Memphis Showboats (@USFLShowboats) April 3, 2023

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

