Family, friends remember Spanish Fork man killed in DUI crash with honorary motorcycle ride

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Hundreds of motorcyclists rode from Nephi to American Fork Saturday to honor a man killed by a suspected drunk driver.

On May 12, 32-year-old Jason Hughes died after an alleged DUI driver hit him in American Fork, Utah.

The motorcycle ride took a large group through Utah County and ended where Hughes was hit on West State Street in American Fork.

Riders stopped at Utah Department of Transportation sheds along the way. Hughes was a diesel mechanic for the department. He worked in Spanish Fork, primarily.

“He and I worked together closely to keep all these snowplows up and running and on the road,” said Joel Bascom, Hughes’ former coworker and father figure.

“Jason grew up in my home as a kid, as an unofficial stepson,” he explained. “When he got old enough, I encouraged him to come to UDOT and start working here, which he did. His progression here was really quick. He learned at a phenomenal pace.”

The Spanish Fork UDOT shed became a memorial site during the ride.

“All these beautiful people showing so much support for my son, it’s beautiful,” said Heather Pulsipher, Hughes’ mother.

Brandi Hughes, the father of Jason’s five children, was on the ride, too.

“We’ve been on a lot of memorial rides, just never thought it’d be his,” she said. “When we pulled in, and I saw all of the lights going, I just lost it. I started bawling. This is definitely his second home.”

Around 200 bikers outfitted in orange, a UDOT color and Hughes’ favorite, joined the route to pay their respects.

“I can see him standing at each gate with his thumbs up, smiling at us,” Pulsipher said.

His family says they want justice for their loved one. They’re frustrated that the alleged drunk driver in the crash was initially released from jail.

“That’s been rough, I’ve had a few breakdowns,” Pulsipher said.

Brandi said Jason’s children have been let down.

“My oldest is 11, and he’s not quite old enough to understand, but enough that he wants the guy to pay for what he did,” she expressed.

She said the show of unity on the road is healing.

“Keep doing what you love, be safe,” Brandi said.

They ride for a man who no longer can. They remember him as “Goose,” his nickname, forever in their hearts on two wheels.

“We’re just sticking together so we can get through this and support each other on this,” Pulsipher said

She said she’s grateful to the first responders she met the night her son died.

“I truly want to say thank you to [the nurses,] and Dr. Evans, and the social worker, and the police department, and fire and rescue of American Fork. They’ve all been really kind, and I’m so grateful for their efforts,” Pulsipher expressed.

The man accused of hitting Jason, 51-year-old Daniel Foster, was mistakenly released from jail Tuesday. The Utah County Attorney’s Office told KSL the case was overlooked.

Foster faces multiple charges in the fatal crash on Friday. Court documents said his blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit during the crash. He has a history of impaired driving.

Hughes’ funeral is scheduled for Monday.