Layton man gave guns to friend 2 days before killing family, but forgot about 1, police say

May 20, 2023, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

Layton Police cars wait outside the scene of a triple homicide in Layton on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Layton Police cars wait outside the scene of a triple homicide in Layton on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Deseret News/Ryan Sun)

(Deseret News/Ryan Sun)

LAYTON, Utah — The Layton man who police say killed three members of his family Friday — his wife and his in-laws visiting from Nevada — had been “thinking of doing this a few days ago,” according to a police booking affidavit released Saturday.

Jeremy Bailey, 34, called emergency dispatchers about 9:45 a.m. Friday and reported that there would be a murder-suicide. He stated that he had just killed his wife, his mother-in-law, his father-in-law and three out of four family dogs “after engaging in a domestic violence incident with his wife,” the affidavit states.

“The suspect estimated he had killed everyone approximately 20 minutes before calling Layton police dispatch,” Layton police wrote.

Bailey said he had stored firearms at his friend’s garage “because he was thinking of doing this a few days ago.” He also told dispatchers that he was armed with a Springfield 9mm firearm that had belonged to one of the victims, and “he had forgotten about it” until Friday, the affidavit states.

Officers arrived at the home of Bailey and his wife, 36-year-old Anastasia Stevens, at 1832 E. Gentile Street, where Bailey was ordered to exit the house and was taken into custody without further incident. Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman said Bailey was still on the phone with dispatchers when officers arrived at the home. Instructions were relayed to Bailey to go outside.

Lyman described Bailey’s demeanor as being “upset” but cooperative.

Three found dead in Layton home identified, one in custody

After Bailey was in custody, “officers immediately entered the home to confirm no additional dangerous individuals were present, and to render medical aid to any injured individuals inside,” according to the affidavit.

Officers found two deceased dogs at the base of a staircase upon entering the front door of the home.

Upstairs, police found the bodies of Stevens, 61-year-old Becky Stevens who was Anastasia Stevens’ stepmother, and 73-year-old Donald Stevens, Anastasia Stevens’ father. Becky and Donald Stevens were visiting from Nevada. Neighbors say they may have been intending to stay for the summer to help with marriage problems between their daughter and Bailey.

Police found one victim’s body in the southeast bedroom of the house, another body in the south bedroom and Donald Steven’s body was located in the southwest bedroom. All were found with “apparent gunshot wounds,” according to the affidavit.

“Layton Fire Department personnel determined all three victims were deceased. Officers further cleared the residence and located a third deceased dog in the basement of the home,” the arrest report states.

Neighbor stunned man he hung out with is accused of killing wife, in-laws

Officers reported finding spent cartridge casings near each of the victims and deceased animals. A black handgun with the slide locked to the rear and magazine removed, an opened box of handgun ammunition with missing cartridges and two cellphones were found on the kitchen table, the affidavit says.

That wasn’t all officers found.

“During a search of Bailey’s truck, a receipt was located which shows a purchase of a box of ammunition,” police wrote, adding that Bailey was captured on video surveillance just after 9 a.m. Friday making the ammunition purchase.

