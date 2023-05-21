KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WILDFIRES

Wildfires in Alberta off to an exponentially fast start compared to recent years

May 20, 2023, 8:03 PM

Damaged vehicles sit near the property of Adam Norris, in Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada, on Monda...

Damaged vehicles sit near the property of Adam Norris, in Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada, on Monday, May 8. (Walter Tychnowicz/AFP via Getty Images)

(Walter Tychnowicz/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Devastating wildfires in Alberta have burned more than 150 times more area than in the last five years combined at this same point in the year, according to statistics from the Alberta government.

With more than 410,000 hectares (about 1 million acres) charred so far in 2023, the extent of the burned area is larger than the country of Luxembourg and is roughly equivalent to the size of 1.5 Rhode Islands.

Canadian Armed Forces will provide firefighting support and airlift resources to Albertans as wildfires ravage the province, prime minister Justin Trudeau said in a tweet Thursday.

“We’ve approved the province’s request for federal assistance,” Trudeau said. “@CanadianForces are going to provide firefighting support and airlift resources, assist with the evacuation of isolated communities, and help keep people safe. We’ll continue to be here for you.”

The 273 wildfires in Alberta so far in 2023 have far exceeded each of the last five years to date as well. With temperatures expected to rise significantly by this weekend and into next week, a provincial state of emergency has been declared as weather conditions threaten to aid in fire growth and worsen the situation.

“We are expecting record breaking temperatures across British Columbia and northern Alberta through early next week,” meteorologist Terri Lang from Environment Canada tells CNN. Last week’s abnormally warm and dry conditions have set the stage for more fires this weekend. “This is when we get very aggressive fire behavior,” explained Lang. “Throw in some wind and we are off to the races with regards to the wildfire season.”

Temperatures will range between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius above average (18 to 27 degrees Fahrenheit) leading into the weekend, with the peak of the heat expected early next week. Edmonton’s average high temperature is 17°C (62°F) for the month of May, but has already experienced two 30°C (86 °F) days so far this month. The forecast calls for temperatures to exceed 30°C by early next week. “This is very hot for us,” said Lang.

Billowing smoke from the over 80 active wildfires across the Alberta province has drifted across Canada and has reached the eastern seaboard of the United States, creating smoky skies across New England. The smoke is so thick that it is visible on satellite imagery, stretching from western Canada to the US East Coast.

Forecasts indicate that smoke will continue to drift across Canada throughout the weekend, impacting the quality of air, while a notable shift in winds to the north and west will disperse the smoke toward British Columbia and the Northwest Territories through Saturday.

Even though lightning was a factor in the recent uptick of wildfires across Alberta, “many of the wildfires so far this season have been human caused. That could be from anything ranging from sparks created by trains to people being careless where they throw their cigarettes butts,” explained Lang.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Wildfires

...

Debbie Worthen and Madison Swenson

UPDATE: St. George wildfire contained; cause under investigation

State fire officials say "Washington Assist 01," which sparked Tuesday in the area of 2500 E. Waters Edge in St. George, is now 100% contained.

12 days ago

(BIA Foresty & Wildland Fire - Uintah & Ouray Agency)...

Josh Ellis

New wildfire threatening infrastructure in Uintah County

Crews have responded to a new wildfire that is threatening residents and infrastructure south of Fort Duchesne.

27 days ago

US Forest Service working on thinning the flammable greenery. (US Forest Service)...

Mike Anderson

Utah set to receive millions of dollars of federal funding to combat wildfires

Over a hundred million dollars of federal funding is planned to reduce the wildfire danger across Utah, focusing on specific areas to keep communities safer.

4 months ago

FILE: Crews drop fire retardant on the Jacob City Fire on July 9. (UWCNF)...

Michael Houck

Charges dropped against man who allegedly started Jacob City Fire

Tooele county attorneys have dropped the charges against the man who allegedly started a 4,000-acre wildfire over the summer. 

6 months ago

The Rainbow Fire near Ogden Canyon on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The fire forced evacuations. (Chopper...

Madison Swenson

Human-caused wildfires decrease in Utah for second year

Gov. Spencer Cox is thanking Utahns for using their fire sense after the state recorded a drop in human-caused wildfires for the second year in a row.

6 months ago

helicopter power poles...

Jed Boal

Millcreek Canyon to reopen after 100 power poles removed for wildfire prevention

Millcreek Canyon has been closed to the public for two days as Rocky Mountain Power wraps up a project to reduce wildfire risk.

6 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Wildfires in Alberta off to an exponentially fast start compared to recent years