Pablo Ruiz Buries Shot, Gives Real Salt Lake Early Lead Over Rapids

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz found the back of the net to give his team an early 1-0 lead over the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids hosted RSL at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Saturday, May 20.

The two regional rivals play each other for the rights to the Rocky Mountain Cup trophy.

During the 12th minute of game time, Ruiz snuck a shot in between Colorado’s William Yarbrough and the right post.

Ruiz gave Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

It was Real Salt Lake’s first goal after a multi-game scoreless drought. RSL hadn’t found the back of the net in its previous four MLS matches.

This season, Ruiz has recorded two goals, 13 shots, and four shots on target in eight appearances.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake arrived in Colorado with a 3-3-6 record this season. The Sandy-based club hasn’t scored in its last four Major League Soccer matches. Real Salt Lake is in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings. RSL has a -10 goal differential in 2023.

The Rapids sit in 12th place in the West. Like RSL, Colorado has earned 12 points this season. Colorado has dropped its last two games. The Rapids have been outscored by eight total goals throughout the season.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Colorado is broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland