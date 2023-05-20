Danny Musovski Stretches Real Salt Lake’s First Half Lead Over Rapids

SALT LAKE CITY – Forward Danny Musovski buried a strike in between the posts to lift Real Salt Lake to a two-goal advantage during the first half against the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids hosted RSL at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Saturday, May 20.

The two regional rivals play each other for the rights to the Rocky Mountain Cup trophy.

In the 21st minute of action, Musovski left footed shot found the back of the net. It was his

The goal gave Real Salt Lake a 2-0 lead near the halfway point of the opening half.

Musovski entered the match with one assist and five shots in eight games played in 2023.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake arrived in Colorado with a 3-3-6 record this season. The Sandy-based club hasn’t scored in its last four Major League Soccer matches. Real Salt Lake is in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings. RSL has a -10 goal differential in 2023.

The Rapids sit in 12th place in the West. Like RSL, Colorado has earned 12 points this season. Colorado has dropped its last two games. The Rapids have been outscored by eight total goals throughout the season.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Colorado is broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

