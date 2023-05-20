Damir Kreilach Extends RSL’s Advantage Over Rapids With Second Goal Of 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Midfielder Damir Kreilach scored a goal for the second time this season and pushed Real Salt Lake‘s lead over the Colorado Rapids to a pair of goals late in the first half.

The Rapids hosted RSL at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Saturday, May 20.

The two regional rivals play each other for the rights to the Rocky Mountain Cup trophy.

During the 44th minute, Rubio Rubin fed the ball toward Kreilach, who was in the middle of the box.

The midfielder connected on a strike and buried a shot into the net for his second of the season.

Kreilach’s kick pushed Real Salt Lake’s lead to 3-1.

Kreilach entered the match with one goal, one assists, six shots, and three shots on target in nine matches this season.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake arrived in Colorado with a 3-3-6 record this season. The Sandy-based club hasn’t scored in its last four Major League Soccer matches. Real Salt Lake is in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings. RSL has a -10 goal differential in 2023.

The Rapids sit in 12th place in the West. Like RSL, Colorado has earned 12 points this season. Colorado has dropped its last two games. The Rapids have been outscored by eight total goals throughout the season.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Colorado is broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

