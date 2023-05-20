Utah Utes Softball Advance Over Ole Miss, Look To Baylor Next

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball is in a groove advancing over Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon. Now the Utes will turn their attention to Baylor after the Bears won the later matchup with SIU.

The game between the Utes and Rebels was a tight one early on, tied at one a piece through four innings. Then Utah began to break out, regaining the lead and never looking back. The sixth inning is where the Utes really took off and solidified the win, beating Ole Miss, 7-1.

“I’m so proud of this group,” head coach Amy Hogue said. “I feel a lot like yesterday. There were a lot of pieces that were put together, aggressive baserunning, clutch hitting, all of the above. Great team win and [Mariah Lopez and Ellessa Bonstrom] led the way.”

Utah now sits at 39-13 on the season while one more win on Sunday afternoon will send them to the Super Regional Series.

Mariah Lopez, Ellessa Bonstrom Set The Pace

Utah softball has been enjoying a lot of success both as a team and individually through the 2023 season.

Earlier in the year, pitcher Mariah Lopez threw a no-hitter to clinch the sweep of Oregon before the Pac-12 Tournament. On Saturday, Lopez was at it again throwing 10 strikeouts to help secure the win.

Ellessa Bonstrom wasn’t to be left out of Saturday’s fun, breaking the program record for career RBIs hitting her

176th.

One more accomplishment in an incredible career for Ellessa Bonstrom, who is now Utah’s all-time leader in career RBIs! Congratulations, Ellessa!#GoUtes /// #SOTL pic.twitter.com/WANJWFiGAQ — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 20, 2023

Up Next For Utah

The Utes are set to take on the Baylor Bears at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium Sunday, May 20 at 12:00 p.m. MT. Fans can watch it live at the park, or on ESPN+.

A win in Sunday’s contest would move Utah softball on to the Super Regional Series.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports