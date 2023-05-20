KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Utes Softball Advance Over Ole Miss, Look To Baylor Next

May 20, 2023, 8:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball is in a groove advancing over Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon. Now the Utes will turn their attention to Baylor after the Bears won the later matchup with SIU.

The game between the Utes and Rebels was a tight one early on, tied at one a piece through four innings. Then Utah began to break out, regaining the lead and never looking back. The sixth inning is where the Utes really took off and solidified the win, beating Ole Miss, 7-1.

“I’m so proud of this group,” head coach Amy Hogue said. “I feel a lot like yesterday. There were a lot of pieces that were put together, aggressive baserunning, clutch hitting, all of the above. Great team win and [Mariah Lopez and Ellessa Bonstrom] led the way.”

Utah now sits at 39-13 on the season while one more win on Sunday afternoon will send them to the Super Regional Series.

Mariah Lopez, Ellessa Bonstrom Set The Pace

Utah softball has been enjoying a lot of success both as a team and individually through the 2023 season.

Earlier in the year, pitcher Mariah Lopez threw a no-hitter to clinch the sweep of Oregon before the Pac-12 Tournament. On Saturday, Lopez was at it again throwing 10 strikeouts to help secure the win.

Ellessa Bonstrom wasn’t to be left out of Saturday’s fun, breaking the program record for career RBIs hitting her

176th.

Up Next For Utah

The Utes are set to take on the Baylor Bears at the Dumke Family Softball Stadium Sunday, May 20 at 12:00 p.m. MT. Fans can watch it live at the park, or on ESPN+.

A win in Sunday’s contest would move Utah softball on to the Super Regional Series.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Sweep Series With Houston SaberCats, Move Up Standings

The Utah Warriors took down the Houston SaberCats at home to sweep the season series and move up in the Western Conference standings.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Holds Off Rapids For Victory In Colorado

Real Salt Lake fended off a second half comeback attempt by the Colorado Rapids to secure a victory away from America First Field.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Damir Kreilach Extends RSL’s Advantage Over Rapids With Second Goal Of 2023

Damir Kreilach scored a goal for the second time this season and pushed RSL's lead over the Rapids to a pair of goals late in the first half.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Musovski Stretches Real Salt Lake’s First Half Lead Over Rapids

Danny Musovski buried a strike in between the posts to lift RSL to a two-goal advantage during the first half against the Colorado Rapids.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pablo Ruiz Buries Shot, Gives Real Salt Lake Early Lead Over Rapids

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz found the back of the net to give his team an early 1-0 lead over the Colorado Rapids.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bob Baffert’s National Treasure Wins 2023 Preakness

Bob Baffert’s National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, ending Kentucky Derby winner Mage’s Triple Crown.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Utah Utes Softball Advance Over Ole Miss, Look To Baylor Next