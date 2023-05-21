KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S AIR QUALITY

Smoky air wafting into Utah from Canadian wildfires

May 20, 2023, 9:59 PM | Updated: 10:13 pm

Jed Boal's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When the mountain peaks are not visible from the middle of the valley, there’s pollution in the air.

On Saturday, Utah got a hefty dose of smoky air in the moderately unhealthy range from wildfires burning in Canada. But, according to a smoke scientist from the University of Utah, this isn’t a typical weather pattern for Utah, so we shouldn’t be stuck with this bad air for too long.

“You can see how the smoke is being kind of pulled down towards the south,” explained Derek Mallia, a research assistant professor at the University of Utah who studies the impact of wildfires on our air quality.

“We’re getting winds coming from the north, transporting that smoke down to the south across areas like Utah, Colorado,” he continued.

The smoky air is wafting across the plains, into the upper Midwest. Fortunately, Utah is not getting the worst of it.

“The worst air quality, though, is probably located across the front range of Colorado in Denver,” Mallia said.

This is not a typical weather pattern. More often, Utah’s smoky air blows in from California, Oregon, and Washington. It’s also unusual to have such large wildfires in May because fuels have not dried. But, unlike our winter, Alberta had a dry winter.

Wildfires in Alberta off to an exponentially fast start compared to recent years

“This is why they’re seeing a lot of wildfire activity across this area,” the researcher said.

Mallia said the massive smoke plume also creates pyrocumulonimbus clouds, which are fire-generated thunderstorms. The fire releases enough heat energy that it creates its own weather.

“It’s really efficient at lofting smoke from the fire at the surface, very high up into the atmosphere, which increases the likelihood that I can get injected within the jet stream,” he said.

Once the smoke is in the jet stream we can travel a long distance before it disperses.

“The smoke plume is basically hitting the top of the atmosphere,” Mallia said. “That is where most of our weather resides. So basically, it hits the top of the atmosphere, and spreads out kind of like a pancake.“

The smoke scientist developed a five-day smoke forecast model with a colleague, that is still in the testing phase but provides good information. He believes the worst of the smoke will only be with us for a couple more days.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Air Quality

A layer of inversion keeps the skies grey over Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 26. A small system ...

Jen Christensen

‘Equal opportunity to be healthy’: Stricter air pollution standards would benefit some populations more than others, study says

Everyone benefits when there is less air pollution, but it pays off more for older communities with high poverty rates and those where larger populations of Black people live, regardless of income, a new study finds.

2 months ago

Exibit shows Utah's air was a concern as far back as the 1880s....

Jed Boal

Exhibit: Concerns about Utah’s air quality go back to Brigham Young

An online exhibit details Utah’s unique air pollution problem going back to the 1880s when Utahns referred to the winter pollution as “smoke evil” or the “smoke nuisance”. 

2 months ago

Chess and air pollution...

Katija Stjepovic

Can air quality impact the decisions a chess player makes?

The game of chess is based on strategic decision-making.

2 months ago

Great Salt Lake shoreline...

Kevin Eubank

Saving the Great Salt Lake is not going to be a quick fix

Getting the Great Salt Lake back to a comfortable water level is going to take a lot of precipitation and work.

3 months ago

The US Magnesium Rowley Plant in Tooele County is pictured on June 18, 2021. A recent study found t...

Carter Williams

Bill to study halogen emissions, inspired by poor air quality report, clears first legislative hurdle

A bill that sets up a study of halogen emissions, such as bromine and chlorine, cleared its first legislative test Wednesday.

3 months ago

Chopper 5 shows the U.S. Magnesium refinery in Tooele Co....

Mike Anderson

USU researchers search for source of Wasatch Front air pollution

Researchers are taking a close look at some major contributors to our air pollution, and how to combat the problem better.

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Smoky air wafting into Utah from Canadian wildfires