KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Holds Off Rapids For Victory In Colorado

May 20, 2023, 9:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake fended off a second half comeback attempt by the Colorado Rapids to secure a victory away from America First Field.

The Rapids hosted RSL at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Saturday, May 20.

The two regional rivals play each other for the rights to the Rocky Mountain Cup trophy.

Real Salt Lake held off the Rapids for a 3-2 win on the road.

RELATED STORIES

Pablo Ruiz helped Real Salt Lake strike first with a goal in the 12th minute of the contest. Less than 10 minutes later, Danny Musovski found the back of the net. Musovski’s strike made the scoreboard, 2-0, in favor of Real Salt Lake.

In the 33rd minute, Colorado pulled one back thanks to Danny Wilson.

Right before halftime, Damir Kreilach scored his second goal of the season to push Real Salt Lake’s advantage back to two goals.

Late in the second half, Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar buried a shot between the frames to trim Real Salt Lake’s lead to 3-2.

However, over the final 15-plus minutes of the night, Real Salt Lake was able to hold off the home side to capture three points away from Utah.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake arrived in Colorado with a 3-3-6 record this season. The Sandy-based club hasn’t scored in its last four Major League Soccer matches. Real Salt Lake is in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings. RSL has a -10 goal differential in 2023.

The Rapids sit in 12th place in the West. Like RSL, Colorado has earned 12 points this season. Colorado has dropped its last two games. The Rapids have been outscored by eight total goals throughout the season.

Real Salt Lake’s match against Colorado is broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Sweep Series With Houston SaberCats, Move Up Standings

The Utah Warriors took down the Houston SaberCats at home to sweep the season series and move up in the Western Conference standings.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Utes Softball Advance Over Ole Miss, Look To Baylor Next

Utah softball is in a groove advancing over Ole Miss in the NCAA Tournament, and now will turn their attention to Baylor.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Damir Kreilach Extends RSL’s Advantage Over Rapids With Second Goal Of 2023

Damir Kreilach scored a goal for the second time this season and pushed RSL's lead over the Rapids to a pair of goals late in the first half.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Musovski Stretches Real Salt Lake’s First Half Lead Over Rapids

Danny Musovski buried a strike in between the posts to lift RSL to a two-goal advantage during the first half against the Colorado Rapids.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pablo Ruiz Buries Shot, Gives Real Salt Lake Early Lead Over Rapids

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz found the back of the net to give his team an early 1-0 lead over the Colorado Rapids.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bob Baffert’s National Treasure Wins 2023 Preakness

Bob Baffert’s National Treasure won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, ending Kentucky Derby winner Mage’s Triple Crown.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Real Salt Lake Holds Off Rapids For Victory In Colorado