Real Salt Lake Holds Off Rapids For Victory In Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake fended off a second half comeback attempt by the Colorado Rapids to secure a victory away from America First Field.

The Rapids hosted RSL at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Saturday, May 20.

The two regional rivals play each other for the rights to the Rocky Mountain Cup trophy.

Real Salt Lake held off the Rapids for a 3-2 win on the road.

Pablo Ruiz helped Real Salt Lake strike first with a goal in the 12th minute of the contest. Less than 10 minutes later, Danny Musovski found the back of the net. Musovski’s strike made the scoreboard, 2-0, in favor of Real Salt Lake.

In the 33rd minute, Colorado pulled one back thanks to Danny Wilson.

Right before halftime, Damir Kreilach scored his second goal of the season to push Real Salt Lake’s advantage back to two goals.

Late in the second half, Colorado’s Lalas Abubakar buried a shot between the frames to trim Real Salt Lake’s lead to 3-2.

However, over the final 15-plus minutes of the night, Real Salt Lake was able to hold off the home side to capture three points away from Utah.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake arrived in Colorado with a 3-3-6 record this season. The Sandy-based club hasn’t scored in its last four Major League Soccer matches. Real Salt Lake is in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings. RSL has a -10 goal differential in 2023.

The Rapids sit in 12th place in the West. Like RSL, Colorado has earned 12 points this season. Colorado has dropped its last two games. The Rapids have been outscored by eight total goals throughout the season.

