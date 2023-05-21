KSL Flood Watch
Instant Replay: ‘Dude Perfect’ Breaks World Record For Highest Basketball Shot

May 21, 2023, 10:31 AM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Dude Perfect team broke the world record for the planet’s highest basketball shot after taking a trip up The Strat.

Dude Perfect is a group of entertainers, who perform impressive trick shots. The company has produced millions of views on its YouTube channel and owns multiple world records.

The Strat Hotel, formerly known as the Stratosphere, is the tallest structure on the Las Vegas Strip and the second-highest observation tower in the Western Hemisphere. It was constructed in 1996.

On May 20, the Dude Perfect team posted a new video showing off their latest record, the world’s highest basketball shot.

According to Guinness World Records, the previous record-holder for the “greatest height from which a basketball is shot” was How Ridiculous’ Derek Herron. On January 13, 2018, Herron sank a shot from 660 feet and 10 inches at Maletsunyane Falls in Semonkong, Lesotho, South Africa.

The Strat is 1,149 feet tall and has 112 floors.

According to ESPN, “after four days and 25 total hours of attempts” the Dude Perfect crew made a basketball shot “855 feet up to break a record.”

