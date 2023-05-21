Man arrested after shooting injures one in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — One person was wounded and another was arrested after a shooting Saturday evening in St. George.

Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said a person suffered a gunshot wound that was not considered life threatening after officers responded to a call of the sound of gunshots in the area of Westridge Drive and Sunset Drive.

The call was taken at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Mitchell said police responded “quickly” and found two people who were believed to be involved, including the person who had been shot. That person received medical attention.

On a Washington County Facebook page, residents in the area were warned to stay inside and reported the gunshots.

Officers located shell casings and created a crime scene. Police learned there was another person involved in the shooting and that he was in a residence near the crime scene.

Since police didn’t know the location of the weapon that fired the shots, police established a containment area outside the residence and called in a SWAT team. The person inside was taken into police custody without incident. He was arrested on suspicion of five counts of discharge of a weapon, a felony.

Names of those involved have not been released. It is not known how old the people suspected to be involved are.