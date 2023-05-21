Tony Finau Struggles, Finishes +15 At 2023 PGA Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau struggled at Oak Hill and tied for 72nd place on the leaderboard at the 2023 PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship took place from May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

At the major tournament, Finau found himself near the bottom of the leaderboard after making the cut ahead of the weekend. He shot his worst round of the event on the final day.

After shooting rounds of 72, 73, and 73, Finau was seven-over par for a score of 77 on Sunday.

He entered the clubhouse with a final score of 15-over par before the final group took the course. He was tied for 72nd place on the leaderboard with Taylor Moore and Sam Stevens.

Over the final two rounds, only Mark Hubbard and Kazuki Higa finished lower than the trio of golfers.

Tony Finau in 2023

Two weeks prior to playing the Mexico Open, Finau posted his worst outing of the PGA Tour season when he finished tied for 31st place at the RBC Heritage.

A week before the RBC Heritage, Finau tied for 26th place at the Masters Tournament. The 2023 Masters was Finau’s sixth appearance at the major tournament. He’s never missed the cut at the Masters. His best finish at the tourney came in 2019 when he tied for fifth place.

Before the Masters, Finau’s last event was THE PLAYERS Championship in early March. He tied for 19th place at the event. Finau has played in seven tournaments since the start of the calendar year. His best finish came in the first of those events, the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He tied for seventh place at the tourney.

At the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Finau tied for ninth place, his second top-10 finish in 2023.

In April, Finau captured his sixth career victory on the PGA Tour with a win at the Mexico Open.

Finau followed up the win with a top-25 finish on the leaderboard at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier in May.

Prior to the PGA Championship, Finau’s worst result of the calendar year came when he tied for 31st at the RBC Heritage in April.

