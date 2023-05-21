Small plane crashes on hangar roof at Spanish Fork airport

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A small plane crashed on top of a Spanish Fork Airport hangar Sunday afternoon.

Spanish Fork police spokesman Nick Porter said the crash happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. and involved two people.

“Both occupants of the crash came down from the roof under their own power and were treated for minor scrapes and released by EMS on scene in good condition,” stated Porter in a prepared statement.

A witness told police that the small plane clipped the hangar’s roof before taking off from the runway. Porter said the FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

Two Uninjured in Small Plane Crash at Spanish Fork Airporthttps://t.co/D31zT1h64B pic.twitter.com/ACUyXPIWqP — Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS (@SpanishForkPDFE) May 21, 2023