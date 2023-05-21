KSL Flood Watch
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Man arrested for DUI after crashing into a car outside a Farmington liquor store

May 21, 2023, 3:21 PM

FARMINGTON, Utah — Five people were hurt after a head-on collision with an intoxicated driver near the Lagoon Amusement Park, police say.

On Sunday at approximately 2:13 a.m., Farmington police responded to a two-car crash in front of the State Liquor Store on 579 N. Lagoon Drive, according to a Farmington Police Department press release.

Witnesses told police that the suspect’s car was driving northbound on Lagoon Drive, crossed the center lane, and caused a head-on crash with a southbound vehicle.

Police said the northbound car had a 41-year-old male driver and a 44-year-old male passenger. Inside the victim’s car was a 61-year-old female driver, a 51-year-old female passenger, and a 56-year-old male passenger.

The two women were sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 56-year-old man was treated on the scene and was cleared to leave.

According to the police statement, the 41-year-old man was sent to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger was treated on the scene.

Police said they determined that the 41-year-old man was impaired by alcohol and will be charged with DUI. The suspect’s driver’s license was valid and from New Mexico.

