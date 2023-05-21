Former Utah Valley Center Transfers To Big 12 Program

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Valley Wolverines center Aziz Bandaogo announced his commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball program.

Cincinnati will enter the Big 12 Conference in July. The Bearcats recently completed their final season in the American Athletic Conference.

The former UVU standout shared the news via his Twitter account on Saturday, May 20. Bandaogo told ESPN in late April that he would enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Bandaogo’s exit comes after former head coach Mark Madsen left Utah Valley for California earlier in the year.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to enroll at the University of Cincinnati,” Bandaogo wrote. “I feel that Cincinnati is the best place to be for my overall wellbeing. I look forward to spending time with the friends and mentors I have near Cincinnati and to building strong relationships with my new teammates and coaches. I hope to be able to play during the upcoming season, and I will work with Cincinnati and the NCAA about the possibility.”

ESPN rated Bandaogo as the fourth-best player in the transfer portal.

In his post, Bandaogo also thanked Utah Valley and Wolverine Nation.

“Leaving UVU is not easy. Thank you to UVU’s fans who cheered for our team,” Bandaogo continued. “And thank you to my UVU teammates and coaches for the opportunity to compete at your side — I wish you well on and off the basketball court.”

After two seasons at Akron, the Dakar, Senegal native transferred to Utah Valley for the 2022-23 season. During his lone season with the Wolverines, Bandaogo averaged 11.5 points per contest on 60.0 percent shooting. He also averaged 10.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 2.9 blocks and 0.5 assists in 29.4 minutes per game. The center played in 37 games for Utah Valley.

Last season, the Wolverines posted a 28-9 record and reached the semifinals of the NIT.

Cincinnati had a 23-13 record last season. The Bearkats were eliminated by the Wolverines in the NIT quarterfinals.

