Instant Replay: Michael Block Hits Hole-In-One At PGA Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Michael Block hit a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Oak Hill during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship took place from May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

