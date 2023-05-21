KSLSPORTS FEED
Instant Replay: Michael Block Hits Hole-In-One At PGA Championship
May 21, 2023, 3:18 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Michael Block hit a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Oak Hill during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship.
The PGA Championship took place from May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
MICHAEL. BLOCK. ACE. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/YitD2QLDB7
— PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 21, 2023
