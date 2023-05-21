Utes Handle Ole Miss, Will Host NCAA Softball Super Regionals

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball took care of business at home against Ole Miss Sunday afternoon and will now host the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend.

The Utes’ second victory against the Rebels was a low-scoring affair at 4-1 compared to the day before. However, Utah produced a few key plays in key moments.

Freshman Karlie Davidson got things started by hitting one out of the park to put the Utes up 2-0 at the bottom of the second. Later, a one-two punch between Utah’s first and second base emptied the plates for Ole Miss at the top of the third. Pitcher Mariah Lopez only allowed Ole Miss two runs in two days.

Nothing Was Stopping Utah From Advancing

Last night, UCLA was eliminated from the tournament despite also hosting a regional. That opened up the opportunity for Utah softball to host another weekend of regionals as long as they took care of business against the Rebels.

Head coach Amy Hogue said in post-game that there was nothing that was going to stop the Utes from accomplishing their goal.

When you’re as hot as this team, there’s only one way to cool off.#GoUtes /// #SOTL pic.twitter.com/1d8flpQg6I — Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) May 21, 2023

“This team was more focused knowing there was that extra piece,” Hogue said. “That winning today didn’t only mean Supers, that it meant a better chance at their overall goal which is the World Series. It just made it that much sweeter and although you see them with a ton of energy and excitement and they’re kind of goofy in all of the things they show, they were more focused today. They weren’t going to let anyone take this from them.”

Up Next For Utah

The Utes will get a few days off before preparing to host the Super Regionals round of the NCAA Tournament next weekend. Times and days are still to be determined but will either go Thursday-Saturday or Friday- Sunday.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

