Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Six Recap

May 21, 2023, 4:43 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the local players performed during the fifth week of the 2023 USFL season:

RELATED: Rebooted USFL Returning For Second Season In 2023

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (4-2)

The former Utah defensive back had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and a pass breakup in Birmingham’s 27-13 win over the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, May 20.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (4-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers beat the New Jersey Generals, 16-10, on Sunday, May 21.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. (MDT) on USA

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (4-2)

The former Utah running back is currently on the Gamblers’ Injured Reserve List and did not play in Houston’s 16-10 win over the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 21.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. (MDT) on USA

Viane Moala – Defensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (3-3)

The former Utah defensive lineman and the Showboats beat the Pittsburgh Maulers, 22-0, on Saturday, May 20.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Sunday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. (MDT) on USA

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-4)

The former Utah defensive back had eight total tackles and five solo tackles in Michigan’s 27-13 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 20.

Next Game: @ New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 28 at 3:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Lo Falemaka – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (4-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers suffered a 16-10 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, May 21.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (4-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers suffered a 16-10 loss to the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, May 21.

Next Game: vs. Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4)

The former Utah quarterback was 13/19 passing for 145 yards and one interception in Pittsburgh’s 22-0 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 20. Williams also ran the ball four times for seven yards.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (4-2)

The former BYU defensive back had six tackles and a pass breakup in Houston’s 16-10 win over the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, May 21.

Next Game: @ Memphis Showboats on Sunday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. (MDT) on USA

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (3-3)

The former BYU defensive back had 11 total tackles, eight solo tackles, one interception, and a pass breakup in Memphis’ 22-0 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 20.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Sunday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. (MDT) on USA

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (3-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats beat the Pittsburgh Maulers, 22-0, on Saturday, May 20.

Next Game: vs. Houston Gamblers on Sunday, May 28 at 12:30 p.m. (MDT) on USA

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (2-4)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers suffered a 22-0 loss to the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, May 20.

Next Game: vs. Philadelphia Stars on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (3-3)

The former Weber State defensive end had two total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, and one tackle for loss in Philadelphia’s 16-10 win over the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 21.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – New Jersey Generals* (2-4)

The former Southern Utah punter punted three times with an average of 49.7 yards per kick in New Jersey’s 16-10 loss to the Houston Gamblers on Sunday, May 21.

Next Game: vs. Michigan Panthers on Sunday, May 28 at 3:30 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

Marquez Tucker – Offensive Lineman – Birmingham Stallions* (4-2)

The former Southern Utah offensive man and the Stallions beat the Michigan Panthers, 27-13, on Saturday, May 20.

Next Game: @ New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (3-3)

The former Desert Hills standout had eight total tackles and five solo tackles in Philadelphia’s 16-10 win over the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 21.

Next Game: @ Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. (MDT) on FS1

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

RELATED: Two Local Players Help Team Capture 2022 USFL Championship

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

RELATED STORIES

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Six Recap