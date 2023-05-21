KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Brooks Koepka Delivers Another Major Performance To Win PGA

May 21, 2023, 5:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — All those injuries that made Brooks Koepka wonder if he was still among golf’s elite were put to rest Sunday at Oak Hill when he beat the strongest field of the year and won the PGA Championship for his fifth major title.

RELATED STORIES

Determined as ever to restore his reputation as the player to beat in the majors, Koepka ran off three quick birdies early, never lost the lead amid a gritty fight from Viktor Hovland and closed with a 3-under 67 for a two-shot victory.

He won his third Wanamaker Trophy — only Jack Nicklaus and Walter Hagen with five and Tiger Woods with four have won the PGA Championship more time — and capture his first major in four years.

And to think a year ago Koepka was so wounded he felt he couldn’t compete, a decision that might have led to him leaving the PGA Tour for Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

In the Netflix series “Full Swing,” he was quoted as saying confidence had given way to doubt. “I’m going to be honest with you, I can’t compete with these guys week in and week out.”

He looked as powerful as ever and left little doubt with his two-shot win over hard-luck Hovland (68) and Scottie Scheffler, who closed with a 65 and returned to No. 1 in the world.

RELATED: Instant Replay: Michael Block Hits Hole-In-One At PGA Championship

“To look back to where we were two years ago, I’m so happy right now,” Koepka said. “This is just the coolest thing.”

Koepka had to share the loudest cheers with California club pro Michael Block, who put on an amazing show over four days. Block made a hole-in-one on the 15th hole while playing with Rory McIlroy, and then made two tough par putts at the end for a fourth straight 70.

He tied for 15th, giving him a return date to the PGA Championship last year.

“The most surreal moment I’ve ever had in my life,” Block said. “I’m living a dream and making sure I’m enjoying the moment. Not getting any better than this — no way in hell.”

The fifth major for Koepka might have been the sweetest of all considering the scrutiny of pedestrian play brought on my injuries and his decision to join LIV Golf, where he has won two times.

A month ago at the Masters, Koepka lost a two-shot lead in the final round by playing tentatively and was overrun by Jon Rahm. He vowed he would not do that again, and Koepka delivered in a major way, just like he used to.

Hovland made it easy for him at the end. Koepka was one shot ahead on the 16th hole when Hovland hit his 9-iron from a bunker that plugged into the lip in front of him — the same shot that stopped Corey Conners on Saturday — and made double bogey.

Koepka gouged out a shot from the rough to 5 feet for birdie and suddenly was leading by four shots when Hovland made double bogey.

The victory moves Koepka to No. 2 in the Ryder Cup standings. The top six automatically qualify, and it would be hard to fathom leaving Koepka off the American team. He can only early points in the majors, and two more are still to come.

RELATED: Tony Finau Struggles, Finishes +15 At 2023 PGA Championship

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stephenson’s OT Goal Gives Golden Knights 3-2 Win Over Stars, Lead 2-0 In West Final

Chandler Stephenson gave the Vegas Golden Knights a victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Six Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the sixth week of the 2023 USFL season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Handle Ole Miss, Will Host NCAA Softball Super Regionals

Utah softball took care of business at home against Ole Miss Sunday afternoon and will now host the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Michael Block Hits Hole-In-One At PGA Championship

Michael Block hit a hole-in-one on the 15th hole at Oak Hill during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah Valley Center Transfers To Big 12 Program

Former Utah Valley Wolverines center Aziz Bandaogo announced his commitment to the Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball program.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Struggles, Finishes +15 At 2023 PGA Championship

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau struggled at Oak Hill and tied for 72nd place on the leaderboard at the 2023 PGA Championship.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Brooks Koepka Delivers Another Major Performance To Win PGA