Police seek public’s help in identifying a ‘reckless motorcyclist’

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is searching for a motorcyclist who led them on a dangerous high-speed chase Sunday.

Police say the driver fled from a Weber County trooper on State route 167, also known as Trappers Loop, at over 100 mph. The trooper stopped the pursuit due to the high speeds.

Shortly after the pursuit, a Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted the motorcycle on SR-167 and began to follow the suspect. The driver made a U-turn and drove southbound to get on Interstate 84.

UHP says the motorcycle went westbound on I-84, exited on Riverdale Road, drove southbound on Interstate 15, got on Interstate 80 and went westbound, and eventually got on State route 201 and drove south.

The DPS helicopter lost contact with the motorcycle near Lake Park and Day Burry near 5600 West.

During the chase, the driver “exhibited a flagrant disregard for public safety while weaving through traffic at speeds exceeding 120 mph,” according to the UHP press release.

Police believe the suspect is a man who drove a white-trimmed BMW S1000RR. If you have any information about this case, you can call the UHP dispatch at 801-887-3800