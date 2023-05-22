KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

12-year-old hospitalized after incident at Gunlock Falls

May 22, 2023, 7:32 AM

Crews respond to a reported drowning in the falls at Gunlock State Park in Gunlock, northwest of St...

Crews respond to a reported drowning in the falls at Gunlock State Park in Gunlock, northwest of St. George on Sunday. Crews respond to a reported drowning in the falls at Gunlock State Park in Gunlock, northwest of St. George on Sunday. (Santa Clara Ivins Fire Rescue)

(Santa Clara Ivins Fire Rescue)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

GUNLOCK, Utah — A 12-year-old girl was pulled from the water at Gunlock State Park on Sunday, the Santa Clara Ivins Fire Rescue said.

The fire rescue responded to a report of a girl who was found unconscious. The girl remained unconscious, but still breathing, by the time the first fire crew arrived at the scene, a statement from Santa Clara Ivins Fire Rescue said.

The girl was taken by a medical helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital.

Earlier this month, Gunlock State Park posted a caution to visitors about the potential for high amounts of runoff this season. The runoff can result in debris accumulating near the top of the waterfalls at the park, the park website states.

“This debris presents safety hazards for park visitors and the dam,” the Gunlock State Park said in a statement.

The park also warned against recreating on the rocks that are near the waterfalls.

“Rocks are slick, water is swift, and covered hazards exist in the pools,” it states.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: An Amtrak train arrives at a station stop on Dec. 9, 2021, in Burbank, California. Utah, Idah...

Carter Williams

Utah ‘optimistic’ to receive grants to study rail service from Salt Lake to Boise, Las Vegas

Utah Transit Authority officials say they are "pretty optimistic" about Utah's ability to receive federal funding that will help state transportation officials study the possibility of restoring commuter rail service to Idaho and Nevada in the near future.

9 hours ago

Inside the "A-frame" music room. (KSLTV)...

Peter Rosen

A musician’s dream house

A Provo couple wasn't planning to buy a house when they moved back to town about 10 years ago, but the house had other ideas.

1 day ago

Pineview Reservoir. (KSLTV)...

Mike Anderson

Utah reservoirs are filling as rivers remain near flood stage

Utah water managers are trying to balance filling reservoirs while minimizing flood damage as the warmer weather sets in and summer crowds begin.

1 day ago

The suspect and the motorcycle that fled from Utah Highway Patrol. (UHP)...

Michael Houck

Police seek public’s help in identifying ‘reckless motorcyclist’

The Utah Highway Patrol is searching for a motorcyclist who led them on a dangerous high-speed chase Sunday.

1 day ago

Two walking near Great Salt Lake, with dusty air in horizon...

Leia Larsen, The Salt Lake Tribune

Great Salt Lake is still blowing dangerous dust

After historic snowfall over the winter, Utahns are breathing a sigh of relief about the Great Salt Lake. But they’d better not breathe too deeply — it still is blowing an immense amount of dangerous dust pollution along the Wasatch Front.

1 day ago

The sinkhole that appeared on the Fox Hollow Golf Club Saturday afternoon. (KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton

Crews monitor large sinkhole at American Fork golf course

A massive sinkhole has taken over a section of an American Fork golf course Saturday afternoon.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

12-year-old hospitalized after incident at Gunlock Falls