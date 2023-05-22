High School Spring Championship Streaming Guide: 5A/6A Baseball, Softball, Boys Soccer, Lacrosse

SALT LAKE CITY – Spring championship season is here in high school sports in the state of Utah and KSL Sports has you covered for every event.

The 5A/6A boys’ soccer semifinals will take place May 22 and 23 at Zions Bank Stadium. The championship games will be at America First Field on May 25. The 4A/5A/6A boys’ and girls’ lacrosse semifinals will be on May 23 and 24 at Westminster College. The championship games will be played on May 25 and 26 at Zions Bank Stadium.

The 5A baseball tournament will be May 22-25 at BYU before moving to Utah Valley for the championship series on May 26 and 27. The 6A baseball tournament will take place at Utah Valley University from May 22-27. The 5A/6A softball tournament bracket play will be at Cottonwood Complex on May 23 and 24. The championship series will be at BYU on May 25 and 26.

*All times are approximate. The previous game could go long which leads to a delayed start for the next game.

5A Boys Soccer Semifinals & Championship

Monday, May 22 at Zions Bank Stadium

No. 12 Skyline vs. No. 1 Wasatch – Semifinal Game – 12:00 PM

No. 15 Olympus vs. No. 3 Alta – Semifinal Game – 2:30 PM

Thursday, May 25 at America First Field

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 2:00 PM

6A Boys Soccer Semifinals & Championship

Tuesday, May 23 at Zions Bank Stadium

No. 12 Syracuse vs. No. 1 Lone Peak – Semifinal Game – 12:00 PM

No. 7 Pleasant Grove vs. No. 6 Skyridge – Semifinal Game – 2:30 PM

Thursday, May 25 at America First Field

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 5:00 PM

4A Boys Lacrosse Semifinals & Championship

Wednesday, May 24 at Westminster College

No. 5 Judge Memorial vs. No. 1 Sky View – Semifinal Game – 1:00 PM

No. 6 Green Canyon vs. No. 2 Ridgeline – Semifinal Game – 3:00 PM

Friday, May 26 at Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 5:30 PM

4A Girls Lacrosse Semifinals & Championship

Tuesday, May 23 at Westminster College

No. 5 Waterford vs. No. 1 Bear River – Semifinal Game – 1:00 PM

No. 3 Juan Diego vs. No. 2 Mountain Crest – Semifinal Game – 3:00 PM

Thursday, May 25 at Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 5:30 PM

5A Boys Lacrosse Semifinals & Championship

Wednesday, May 24 at Westminster College

No. 4 Northridge vs. No. 1 Olympus – Semifinal Game – 5:00 PM

No. 3 Park City vs. No. 2 Brighton – Semifinal Game – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 26 at Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 8:00 PM

5A Girls Lacrosse Semifinals & Championship

Tuesday, May 23 at Westminster College

No. 4 Brighton vs. No. 1 Olympus – Semifinal Game – 5:00 PM

No. 7 Wasatch vs. No. 3 Park City – Semifinal Game – 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 25 at Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 8:00 PM

6A Boys Lacrosse Semifinals & Championship

Wednesday, May 24 at Westminster College

No. 5 Farmington vs. No. 1 Corner Canyon – Semifinal Game – 9:00 AM

No. 3 Davis vs. No. 2 Fremont – Semifinal Game – 11:00 AM

Friday, May 26 at Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 3:00 PM

6A Girls Lacrosse Semifinals & Championship

Tuesday, May 23 at Westminster College

No. 5 Mountain Ridge vs. No. 1 Farmington – Semifinal Game – 9:00 AM

No. 6 Bingham vs. No. 2 Lone Peak – Semifinal Game – 11:00 AM

Thursday, May 25 at Zions Bank Stadium

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game – 3:00 PM

5A Baseball Tournament

Monday, May 22 at BYU

No. 17 Woods Cross vs. No. 8 Brighton – First-Round Game – 11:00 AM

No. 5 Viewmont vs. No. 4 Lehi – First-Round Game – 1:30 PM

No. 7 Orem vs. No. 2 Timpanogos – First-Round Game – 4:30 PM

No. 6 Jordan vs. No. 3 Salem Hills – First-Round Game

Tuesday, May 23 at BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 5 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 6 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second-Round Game 7 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second-Round Game 8 – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, May 24 at BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 9 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 10 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Third-Round Game 11 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Third-Round Game 12 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 25 at BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 13 (If Necessary) – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 14 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 26 at Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 1 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 27 at Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 3 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

6A Baseball Tournament

Monday, May 22 at Utah Valley

No. 8 Pleasant Grove vs. No. 1 Skyridge – First-Round Game – 11:00 AM

No. 13 Bingham vs. No. 5 Mountain Ridge – First-Round Game – 1:30 PM

No. 15 Westlake vs. No. 7 American Fork – First-Round Game – 4:30 PM

No. 14 Syracuse vs. No. 6 Riverton – First-Round Game – 7:00 PM

Tuesday, May 23 at Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 5 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 6 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second-Round Game 7 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second-Round Game 8 – 7:00 PM

Wednesday, May 24 at Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 9 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 10 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Third-Round Game 11 – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Third-Round Game 12 – 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 25 at Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 13 (If Necessary) – 4:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 14 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 26 at Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 1 – 4:30 PM

Saturday, May 27 at Utah Valley

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 3 (If Necessary) – 4:30 PM

5A Softball Tournament

Tuesday, May 23 at Cottonwood Complex

No. 15 Bonneville vs. No. 1 Spanish Fork – First-Round Game – 3:00 PM

No. 8 Tooele vs. No. 5 Olympus – First-Round Game – 3:00 PM

No. 11 Stansbury vs. No. 2 Bountiful – First-Round Game – 3:00 PM

No. 10 Salem Hills vs. No. 4 Springville – First-Round Game – 3:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second-Round Game 8 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second-Round Game 7 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 6 – 5:00 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 5 – 5:00 PM

Wednesday, May 24 at Cottonwood Complex

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 10 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 9 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 12 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 11 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 14 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 13 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

Thursday, May 25 at BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 1 – 7:00 PM

Friday, May 26 at BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 – 1:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 3 (If Necessary) – 7:00 PM

6A Softball Tournament

Tuesday, May 23 at Cottonwood Complex

No. 11 Mountain Ridge vs. No. 1 Riverton – First-Round Game – 10:30 AM

No. 5 Pleasant Grove vs. No. 4 Bingham – First-Round Game – 10:30 AM

No. 8 Farmington vs. No. 2 Herriman – First-Round Game – 10:30 AM

No. 7 West vs. No. 3 Skyridge – First-Round Game – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Second-Round Game 8 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Second-Round Game 7 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 6 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 5 – 12:30 PM

Wednesday, May 24 at Cottonwood Complex

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 10 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Game 9 – 10:30 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 12 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Semifinal Game 11 – 12:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 14 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

TBD vs. TBD – Consolation Semifinal Game 13 (If Necessary) – 2:30 PM

Thursday, May 25 at BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 1 – 4:00 PM

Friday, May 26 at BYU

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 2 – 11:00 AM

TBD vs. TBD – Championship Game 3 (If Necessary) – 4:00 PM

