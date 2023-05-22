KSL Flood Watch
NATIONAL NEWS

Bahamas Island, featured in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and James Bond movie, for sale

May 22, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm

(TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)...

(TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

(TopTenRealEstateDeals.com)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A private 40-acre island paradise is on the market for $100 million. The home was featured the iconic James Bond franchise as well as “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.”

The island, known as Little Pipe Cay, has white-sand beaches, crystal-clear water, and is home to many exotic plants and animals. The luxury home there is a 5,300-square-foot residence including four guest cottages, a helipad, a seaplane dock, an Olympic-sized infinity pool, and accommodation quarters for staff.

While Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl was filmed partially on sets in Los Angeles, the film was also shot in various places in the Caribbean, including Little Pipe Cay.

 

The island also made an appearance in the movie “Casino Royal,” (2006,) starring Daniel Craig.

The home features high-beam ceilings, hardwood floors, and lots of glass windows with spectacular views.

The sale of the property includes the right to further develop the island either as a private vacation home, or an investment property.

This listing is held by Engel & Völkers Bahamas. Photos courtesy of Engel & Völkers.

