SLCC Baseball Team Reaches First JUCO World Series In Program History

May 22, 2023, 12:26 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Community College baseball team qualified for the Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.

On Saturday, May 20, the Bruins faced the Storm of Southeast Community College (Nebraska). It was the deciding game of the Western District Championship. The game took place at the Storm’s home ballpark in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Salt Lake beat Southeast, 14-1.

With the win, the Bruins advanced to the JUCO World Series for the first time in school history.

Salt Lake opened the game with six runs in the first innings. Two innings later, the Bruins added another run. In the fourth inning, another run went onto the scoreboard for SLCC. The Storm ended the shutout with their first and only run in the sixth inning. The Bruins added six runs over the seventh and eighth innings to secure the 13-run margin. Salt Lake Community College closed out the game in the top of the ninth inning.

Taylor Ayala and Trey Gambill both homered in the Bruins’ victory. With the win, the Bruins improved their record to 31-18 this season. The Storm ended their year with a 45-18 record.

The Bruins had a 22-10 record in conference this season. Salt Lake Community College owns a 14-5 record at home and 15-6 on the road. The Bruins have a 2-7 record in neutral sites.

RELATED: SLCC Bruins Host West District Championship Tournament For First Time

RELATED STORIES

The 2023 NJCAA Division I World Series will be held at Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado. The tournament will take place from May 27-June 3.

The other teams to reach the JUCO World Series are Andrews (Georgia), Gaston (North Carolina), Blinn (Texas), Wabash Valley (Illinois), Johnson Co. (Kansas), Central Florida, Delgado (Louisiana), Shelton St. (Alabama), and Weatherford (Texas).

Once the bracket has been set, the JUCO World Series complete schedule will be available on the tournament’s website.

