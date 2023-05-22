Report: Tom Brady Finalizes Agreement To Become Las Vegas Raiders Minority Owner

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL quarterback and future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Tom Brady finalized an agreement to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Breer reported the finalization of Brady’s agreement with Raiders owner Mark Davis on Monday, May 22.

The agreement has reportedly been submitted to the NFL for league approval.

“The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval,” Breer tweeted. “Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it. (Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.)”

The sale of a minority share of the @Raiders to ex-Patriots and Bucs QB @TomBrady has been agreed to and submitted to the NFL for approval. Won’t be done at the spring meeting but ball is rolling on it. (Brady is already in business w/Vegas owner Mark Davis, with the WNBA Aces.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 22, 2023

Earlier in May, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Seth Wickersham were the first to report Brady’s discussions with Davis.

“NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months,” Schefter tweeted.

On February 1, Brady, 45 announced his retirement from playing in the NFL. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had previously announced he was retiring in 2022. However, Brady decided to come back for the 2023 season only a few weeks after his initial retirement.

RELATED: 2023 NFL Schedule Release: Las Vegas Raiders

“I’m retiring. For good,” Brady stated in February. During his illustrious career, Brady won seven Super Bowls and became the owner of multiple NFL records.

NFL legend Tom Brady is in deep discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, sources tell ESPN’s @SethWickersham and me, potentially his second foray into a partnership with Raiders’ owner Mark Davis on a professional sports franchise in less than two months. pic.twitter.com/pVnxqwTrGT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023

According to ESPN, the discussions between Brady and the Raiders “have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution.” The situation is reportedly “still an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation.”

Wickersham and Schefter wrote that Brady’s partnership in the Raiders is expected to be a “passive” one without any control or authority in Las Vegas’ football or business relations.

Both the NFL and Brady’s agent declined comment to ESPN. The Raiders didn’t return calls or texts to ESPN on the matter.

The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, who served as New England’s offensive coordinator during some of Brady’s time with the Patriots. Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is also a product of the Patriots organization.

More about Tom Brady being in talks to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, via @SethWickersham and me.https://t.co/944xpRZoem — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2023

In March, the NFL legend became a minority owner of another professional franchise in Las Vegas, the Aces. The WNBA franchise’s majority owner is Davis of the Raiders.

RELATED: Tom Brady Becomes Minority Owner Of WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in a statement after joining the Aces. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games — they were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland