Former Timpview Standout Jake Wahlin Signs With Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah men’s basketball program announced the signing of former Timpview Thunderbirds standout Jake Wahlin.

The Utes issued a statement on Wahlin’s addition to the roster on Monday, May 22.

“We are excited to welcome Jake Wahlin to our Runnin’ Utes family,” Utes head coach Craig Smith. “Jake is a tremendous competitor who comes from a great family and is just scratching the surface of the player he can become. Standing at 6-10, Jake brings skill and versatility at the wing position that you just don’t see at his size. I have no doubt that Jake will be a fan favorite amongst the Runnin’ Ute faithful here at the U for the next four years.”

Wahlin joins the Utes after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lithuania.

A three-star prospect according to 247Sports and a Top-150 recruit on Rivals, Wahlin originally picked BYU over Arizona State, Nevada, San Diego State, and Utah State.

The Keller, Texas native averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Thunderbirds.

Playing college sports runs in the Wahlin family. Jake’s grandfather, Marvin, was a halfback at Arizona State earning “Outstanding Devil” honors in 1952.

His father, Rick, played on the BYU football team in the late 1980s. His sister, Malery, was part of the BYU women’s volleyball team that played Penn State in the National Championship in 2014. On top of that, Wahlin’s brothers-in-law are former BYU football stars Harvey Langi and Colby Pearson.

