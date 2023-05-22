KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Timpview Standout Jake Wahlin Signs With Utah

May 22, 2023, 1:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah men’s basketball program announced the signing of former Timpview Thunderbirds standout Jake Wahlin.

The Utes issued a statement on Wahlin’s addition to the roster on Monday, May 22.

“We are excited to welcome Jake Wahlin to our Runnin’ Utes family,” Utes head coach Craig Smith. “Jake is a tremendous competitor who comes from a great family and is just scratching the surface of the player he can become. Standing at 6-10, Jake brings skill and versatility at the wing position that you just don’t see at his size. I have no doubt that Jake will be a fan favorite amongst the Runnin’ Ute faithful here at the U for the next four years.”

RELATED: Runnin’ Utes Pick Up Key Transfer Portal Guard

RELATED STORIES

Wahlin joins the Utes after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lithuania.

A three-star prospect according to 247Sports and a Top-150 recruit on Rivals, Wahlin originally picked BYU over Arizona State, Nevada, San Diego State, and Utah State.

The Keller, Texas native averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Thunderbirds.

Playing college sports runs in the Wahlin family. Jake’s grandfather, Marvin, was a halfback at Arizona State earning “Outstanding Devil” honors in 1952.

His father, Rick, played on the BYU football team in the late 1980s. His sister, Malery, was part of the BYU women’s volleyball team that played Penn State in the National Championship in 2014. On top of that, Wahlin’s brothers-in-law are former BYU football stars Harvey Langi and Colby Pearson.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Tom Brady Finalizes Agreement To Become Las Vegas Raiders Minority Owner

Former NFL QB Tom Brady finalized an agreement to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to S.I.'s Albert Breer.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SLCC Baseball Team Reaches First JUCO World Series In Program History

The Salt Lake Community College baseball team qualified for the Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/22/23)

Things are winding down for Utah Athletics and the Utes Bulletin as the spring sports wrap up for the quieter summer months.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

High School Spring Championship Streaming Guide: 5A/6A Baseball, Softball, Boys Soccer, Lacrosse

May 22-27 will feature the 5A and 6A baseball, softball, and boys' soccer tournaments. Also, the 4A/5A/6A boys and girls lacrosse tournaments will take place this week.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Carmelo Anthony Retires From NBA, After 19-Year Career, NCAA Title, 3 Olympic Golds

Carmelo Anthony, who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stephenson’s OT Goal Gives Golden Knights 3-2 Win Over Stars, Lead 2-0 In West Final

Chandler Stephenson gave the Vegas Golden Knights a victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Former Timpview Standout Jake Wahlin Signs With Utah