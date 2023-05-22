Utah State Lands Transfer Portal Linebacker From BYU

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from a former BYU player. Moving from Provo up north to Logan is former BYU linebacker Logan Pili.

Pili announced his commitment to the Aggies on social media.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Pili is the second linebacker commit in the 2023 cycle for Utah State. Washington State transfer Gavin Barthiel is the other. Both Pili and Barthiel step into the Aggie program after USU lost AJ Vongphachanh to BYU and Byron Vaughns to Baylor.

Pili spent one full season with the BYU program in 2022. He originally signed with the Cougars as a safety in the 2020 recruiting class from Timpview High School. Before enrolling at BYU, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Vancouver, Washington.

Last season, he appeared in three games during his redshirt season, recording seven tackles. Five of Pili’s tackles took place in BYU’s bowl win last December over SMU.

Pili is the younger brother to former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili. The older Pili also moved during this transfer portal cycle, leaving BYU for Tennessee in the SEC.

Logan Pili will have four more years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career with the Utah State Aggies.

Utah State will open its 2023 schedule on September 2 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

