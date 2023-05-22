KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Lands Transfer Portal Linebacker From BYU

May 22, 2023, 2:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from a former BYU player. Moving from Provo up north to Logan is former BYU linebacker Logan Pili.

Pili announced his commitment to the Aggies on social media.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Pili is the second linebacker commit in the 2023 cycle for Utah State. Washington State transfer Gavin Barthiel is the other. Both Pili and Barthiel step into the Aggie program after USU lost AJ Vongphachanh to BYU and Byron Vaughns to Baylor.

Pili spent one full season with the BYU program in 2022. He originally signed with the Cougars as a safety in the 2020 recruiting class from Timpview High School. Before enrolling at BYU, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Vancouver, Washington.

Last season, he appeared in three games during his redshirt season, recording seven tackles. Five of Pili’s tackles took place in BYU’s bowl win last December over SMU.

Pili is the younger brother to former BYU linebacker Keenan Pili. The older Pili also moved during this transfer portal cycle, leaving BYU for Tennessee in the SEC.

Logan Pili will have four more years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career with the Utah State Aggies.

Utah State will open its 2023 schedule on September 2 against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Offers Quarterback From Ty Detmer’s High School Team

BYU extended a scholarship offer to a recruit that will be coached by Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Timpview Standout Jake Wahlin Signs With Utah

The University of Utah men's basketball program announced the signing of former Timpview Thunderbirds standout Jake Wahlin.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Tom Brady Finalizes Agreement To Become Las Vegas Raiders Minority Owner

Former NFL QB Tom Brady finalized an agreement to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to S.I.'s Albert Breer.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SLCC Baseball Team Reaches First JUCO World Series In Program History

The Salt Lake Community College baseball team qualified for the Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/22/23)

Things are winding down for Utah Athletics and the Utes Bulletin as the spring sports wrap up for the quieter summer months.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

High School Spring Championship Streaming Guide: 5A/6A Baseball, Softball, Boys Soccer, Lacrosse

May 22-27 will feature the 5A and 6A baseball, softball, and boys' soccer tournaments. Also, the 4A/5A/6A boys and girls lacrosse tournaments will take place this week.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah State Lands Transfer Portal Linebacker From BYU