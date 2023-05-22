How to save money at the grocery store

Whether planning your Memorial Day barbecue or just planning out your meals for the week, there are ways to budget better at the grocery store.

They say knowledge is power, and we want to help you power your way through your weekly trip to the grocery store on “Save more, worry less.” Our friends at KSL News Radio spoke to financial experts at the USU Extension Program, and here are a few takeaways to help you save.

First up, base your shopping list on grocery ads.

When you sit down to make your meal plans, pull up the weekly coupons at the store you’re shopping at. Fridays are a great day to do it because a lot of stores will post their weekly discounts that day.

Check what you have. Before you go to the store, look at your pantry, fridge, or freezer. Make sure you’re using what you have before it goes bad and base your meals on that first.

Another fun tip, you can go to MyPlate’s website, type in the ingredients you have, and it will give you recipe options to make.

Make sure you shop by units, not packages.

Most of us have a smartphone. Figure out the price per unit to see if it’s really a good deal. Sometimes the toilet paper that’s on sale is actually more expensive if you count the number of sheets, you get than the stuff that’s not on sale.