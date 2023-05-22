BYU Offers Quarterback From Ty Detmer’s High School Team

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is actively pursuing quarterbacks for the 2024 recruiting class. The latest offer to a signal-caller prospect from BYU’s staff was Enoch Watson from Arizona.

Watson is gearing up for his senior season at American Leadership Academy this fall. BYU great and former Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer coaches ALA in Arizona.

Ty Detmer coaches Enoch Watson at ALA in Arizona

Detmer is entering his third season as the head coach at ALA. He has an 18-4 record through his first two years as the headman. Detmer’s offensive coordinator is another BYU great, Max Hall. Both will coach Watson, who comes to ALA after prepping at Coconino High in Flagstaff, Arizona.

God is Great!!! After a great conversation with Coach Roderick, I am BLESSED to have earned my FIRST division 1 offer to Brigham Young University! @CoachRoderick @BYUfootball @CoachMeetch @alaqcfootball @TyDetmer14 @mxrd15 pic.twitter.com/k5VdwuVnSA — Enoch Watson (@Enoch_Watson1) May 19, 2023

BYU is the first school to extend a scholarship offer to Watson.

“God is Great!!! After a great conversation with Coach Roderick, I am BLESSED to have earned my FIRST division 1 offer to Brigham Young University,” Watson tweeted.

Watson is the younger brother of BYU linebacker signee Pierson Watson. The older Watson brother was on the same Coconino High team last fall. Pierson is now off to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina.

Meanwhile, Enoch Watson teams up with Detmer and Hall to lead ALA this season.

Last season, Detmer and Hall’s quarterback at ALA was Drew Cowart. Cowart signed with BYU last February as a preferred walk-on. He threw for 2,446 yards and had an impressive 7-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio last season while completing 57% of his passes.

Watson visited BYU football last March

Enoch Watson is listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds.

He took a visit to Provo back on March 17 to watch BYU football spring practice. As members of the BYU team walked off the Student Athlete Building practice fields, Watson was chatting it up with current BYU QBs Kedon Slovis and Cade Fennegan.

