Provo man arrested for murder for allegedly running over a man

PROVO, Utah — Police say a Provo man attempted to kill a man with his car, telling police he did not want the victim to “come back” Friday night.

Michael Gene Marshall, 47, was booked into the Utah County Jail for second-degree felony murder, according to the affidavit.

Police responded to a fight involving several men and women at the Provo Inn and Suites on 150 W 300 S.

According to the affidavit, when Utah County Sheriff officers arrived at the scene, the fight was over, and witnesses told police that a Polynesian man and two white women fled the area on foot.

While police searched for the suspects, a Utah County Sheriff officer called out that someone hit a person with a vehicle, and he had the suspect at gunpoint. Police were able to arrest the suspect without further issue and identified him as Marshall.

According to witnesses and police, Marshall drove his van out of the Provo Inn and Suites parking lot and intentionally aimed his vehicle at two men, hitting one of them.

Witness video of the incident showed “(Marshall’s) white van driving through the parking lot and hitting the victim, causing the victim to go up in the air and to the side of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

During an interview with Marshall, the suspect admitted his intent to hit the victim and hoped he would not “come back.” Marshall also knew that the victim was trying to walk away from him.

According to the affidavit, the victim allegedly assaulted Marshall’s daughter before he was run over.