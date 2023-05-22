KSL Flood Watch
ENVIRONMENT

Black bear relocated from resident’s tree in Summit County

May 22, 2023, 4:37 PM

Black bear summit county...

The black bear in the homeowner's tree in Summit County. (Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources.)

(Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources.)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A black bear recently lost his “bearings” and ended up in a tree.

According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources Facebook page, they were called out to a black bear in a tree on private property in Oakley, Utah.

“The bear was in a populated area with lots of domestic goats and sheep,” stated the Facebook post. “We’re hoping moving it now will keep it from coming back and causing problems with domestic animals this summer.”

DWR officials working on preparing the black bear for relocation. ((Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources.) The black bear in the homeowner's tree in Summit County. (Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources.) The tranquilizer dart in the black bear. (Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources.)

DWR says the bear was a one to two-year-old male, weighed about 80 to 100 pounds, and most likely just woke up from hibernation. The bear was moved to a remote part of Weber Canyon.

Call DWR and report the sighting if you see a bear in a populated area. And for more tips about how to keep safe while in black bear country, you can visit DWR’s website.

Environment

