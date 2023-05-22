Black bear relocated from resident’s tree in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A black bear recently lost his “bearings” and ended up in a tree.

According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources Facebook page, they were called out to a black bear in a tree on private property in Oakley, Utah.

“The bear was in a populated area with lots of domestic goats and sheep,” stated the Facebook post. “We’re hoping moving it now will keep it from coming back and causing problems with domestic animals this summer.”

DWR says the bear was a one to two-year-old male, weighed about 80 to 100 pounds, and most likely just woke up from hibernation. The bear was moved to a remote part of Weber Canyon.

Call DWR and report the sighting if you see a bear in a populated area. And for more tips about how to keep safe while in black bear country, you can visit DWR’s website.