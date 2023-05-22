KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

American Fork golf course sinkhole stabilized after weekend collapse

May 22, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: 6:48 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — City crews in American Fork have stabilized a massive sinkhole after it took part of the Fox Hollow Golf Club on Saturday.

“This just provides a little extra water hazard that people are going to have to get up and get over,” joked Clark Taylor, a member of the American Fork City Council and the Fox Hollow Golf Club Board.

The American Fork Public Works said the hole was created after a log went down the golf course’s river.

“Either causing a leak or bringing in part of that culvert that exacerbated the situation, started blocking water, and then it just became too overwhelming that it gave way,” explained Susan Goebel, Director of American Fork Public Works.

Taylor said they had to close half of the golf course when the sinkhole first appeared.

“We had to close the full-back nine because when it first happened, there was water here and all on the other side,” he said.

Crews monitor large sinkhole at American Fork golf course

For now, the damage is limited to hole 14.

“Right now, we have it stabilized. We did bring in some rock and riprap to help stabilize the walls,” Goebel said.

She said that working on the sinkhole causes more pieces of earth to fall away, making it harder and harder to fix.

“We’ll have to restore that culvert,” Goebel explained, “bringing another culvert in, bringing in some more backfill, and doing some grading.”

However, they won’t be able to permanently patch it up until the runoff slows down, which could be another two to three weeks. But the club is optimistic.

“Hopefully, by the end of the week, we’ll be able to open it us, as long as we can keep people safe,” Taylor expressed. “Just an additional water hazard, as long as we can keep people safe.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah's Flood Watch

Gunlock Falls rescue...

Ladd Egan

12-year-old girl released from hospital after incident at Gunlock Falls

The 12-year-old girl pulled unconscious from the water at Gunlock Falls on Sunday has been released from the hospital, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

19 hours ago

Runoff flowing through Woodruff streets and homes (KSLTV)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck

Runoff flows through Woodruff streets and homes

RICH COUNTY, Utah — Spring runoff continues to be a problem for Utahns, especially in the rural areas where they lack the resources to fight against the water. The ground in Woodruff, Utah, is so wet that residents are now getting groundwater into their crawlspaces and basements. But some are getting creative and enjoying the […]

19 hours ago

Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray, Utah. (Google Earth Pro)...

Dan Rascon

Wheeler Farm helps Salt Lake County with historic water operations

Salt Lake County is setting up its flood control operations right next to the cow pastures at Wheeler Farm, in preparation for what may come.

19 hours ago

Pineview Reservoir. (KSLTV)...

Mike Anderson

Utah reservoirs are filling as rivers remain near flood stage

Utah water managers are trying to balance filling reservoirs while minimizing flood damage as the warmer weather sets in and summer crowds begin.

2 days ago

The sinkhole that appeared on the Fox Hollow Golf Club Saturday afternoon. (KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton

Crews monitor large sinkhole at American Fork golf course

A massive sinkhole has taken over a section of an American Fork golf course Saturday afternoon.

2 days ago

Orton Park overflowed with water...

Andrew Adams

North Ogden’s Orton Park overflows, neighbors show up with paddle boards, pets

Orton Park was overflowing Friday as city leaders said the detention basin was functioning properly and neighbors arrived with paddle boards, pets, and kayaks to take advantage of the unique conditions.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

American Fork golf course sinkhole stabilized after weekend collapse