KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police search for man wanted in attempted assault, kidnapping in West Valley City

May 22, 2023, 7:15 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

West Valley Police look for man in assault and attempted kidnapping...

Police are looking for a man accused of attempting to assault and kidnap a woman early Monday in West Valley City. (West Valley City Police Department)

(West Valley City Police Department)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are looking for a man who attempted to assault and kidnap a woman early Monday in West Valley City.

The woman was driving near 7600 West and 5400 South at 1:30 a.m. when she stopped to help someone she thought was a stranded motorist, West Valley City police said in a press statement. A man was standing outside of a sedan with the trunk open and the emergency lights flashing.

When the woman exited her vehicle, the man allegedly raised a handgun and forced the woman into the backseat of his car. Police said the man attempted to assault her, but she managed to escape the vehicle and then fled the scene in her car.

A dash camera on the victim’s car shows the man’s car is possibly a Chevy Aveo, had blue tape around the bumper of the suspect’s vehicle and there was no visible license plate. Police said the man they were looking for is described as a white or Hispanic man with a beard who was wearing a beanie and a bright yellow shirt.

Police encourage anyone who might have information to contact Major Crimes at majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov or call 801-965-5200.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output fr...

Mike Headrick and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV 

AI Revolution: The past, present, and future of artificial intelligence in Utah 

The world of AI is only as limited as human imagination. So how do you interpret artificial intelligence and its applications in your life? Mike Headrick investigates.   

23 hours ago

Gunlock Falls rescue...

Ladd Egan

12-year-old girl released from hospital after incident at Gunlock Falls

The 12-year-old girl pulled unconscious from the water at Gunlock Falls on Sunday has been released from the hospital, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

23 hours ago

Runoff flowing through Woodruff streets and homes (KSLTV)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck

Runoff flows through Woodruff streets and homes

RICH COUNTY, Utah — Spring runoff continues to be a problem for Utahns, especially in the rural areas where they lack the resources to fight against the water. The ground in Woodruff, Utah, is so wet that residents are now getting groundwater into their crawlspaces and basements. But some are getting creative and enjoying the […]

23 hours ago

Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray, Utah. (Google Earth Pro)...

Dan Rascon

Wheeler Farm helps Salt Lake County with historic water operations

Salt Lake County is setting up its flood control operations right next to the cow pastures at Wheeler Farm, in preparation for what may come.

23 hours ago

The Fox Hollow Golf Club sinkhole. (KSLTV)...

Shelby Lofton

American Fork golf course sinkhole stabilized after weekend collapse

City crews in American Fork have stabilized a massive sinkhole after it took part of the Fox Hollow Golf Club on Saturday.

23 hours ago

Black bear summit county...

Michael Houck

Black bear relocated from resident’s tree in Summit County

According to Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources Facebook page, they were called out to a black bear in a tree on private property in Oakley, Utah.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Police search for man wanted in attempted assault, kidnapping in West Valley City