Police search for man wanted in attempted assault, kidnapping in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are looking for a man who attempted to assault and kidnap a woman early Monday in West Valley City.

The woman was driving near 7600 West and 5400 South at 1:30 a.m. when she stopped to help someone she thought was a stranded motorist, West Valley City police said in a press statement. A man was standing outside of a sedan with the trunk open and the emergency lights flashing.

ATTEMPTED KIDNAPPING: At about 1:30am on May 22, 2023, a woman driving in the area of 7600 W 5400 S stopped to help someone she thought was a stranded motorist. A light-colored sedan was pulled over with the trunk open and emergency lights flashing. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/5qIHdY4M6i — WVC Police (@WVCPD) May 23, 2023

When the woman exited her vehicle, the man allegedly raised a handgun and forced the woman into the backseat of his car. Police said the man attempted to assault her, but she managed to escape the vehicle and then fled the scene in her car.

A dash camera on the victim’s car shows the man’s car is possibly a Chevy Aveo, had blue tape around the bumper of the suspect’s vehicle and there was no visible license plate. Police said the man they were looking for is described as a white or Hispanic man with a beard who was wearing a beanie and a bright yellow shirt.

Police encourage anyone who might have information to contact Major Crimes at majorcrimes@wvc-ut.gov or call 801-965-5200.