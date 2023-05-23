KSL Flood Watch
GUN VIOLENCE

2-year-old struck in head by stray bullet at Spanish Fork day care

May 23, 2023, 9:52 AM | Updated: 11:47 am

Spanish Fork Police vehicle. (KSL TV)

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Police are investigating after a toddler was hit in the head by a stray bullet at a Utah County day care facility.

Lt. Cory Slaymaker with the Spanish Fork Police Department said several children were playing in a fenced day care area located near 2000 North and 300 West on Monday when one boy appeared to stumble and was seen bleeding from his face.

The daycare notified the boy’s parents, who took the toddler to Utah Valley Hospital for treatment. Police said doctors discovered through scans that the boy had a small caliber bullet lodged in their head. He was transferred to Primary Children’s Hospital for further treatment and was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Slaymaker said there are open fields directly west of the day care. Deputies believe the round may have come from that area and “it appears this was a tragic accident,” but Slaymaker said there are still a “lot of unknowns” in the investigation.

He told KSL.com that detectives found a small hole in the vinyl fence surrounding the day care center that may have been caused by the bullet that hit the boy.

The exact caliber of the bullet is unknown, he said. As of Tuesday, police were notified that doctors have decided to leave the bullet in the boy’s head for fear of causing further damage if the boy undergoes surgery to remove it.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may have seen something in that area about 3:40 p.m. Monday is asked to call police at 801-804-4700.

