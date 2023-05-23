KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Jury recommends more than 50 years for Missouri mom whose children died in hot car

May 23, 2023, 10:13 AM | Updated: 1:18 pm

FILE - (pixabay.com)...

FILE - (pixabay.com)

(pixabay.com)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in 2018 be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

A Clay County jury found Jenna Boedecker guilty on Friday of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two misdemeanor counts.

The same jury recommended Monday that Boedecker be sentenced to 22 years each for the two second-degree murder convictions and a total of nine years for the endangering the welfare of a child convictions.

Prosecutors alleged that Boedecker said she put her 2-year daughter and 8-week-old daughters in her Jeep while she argued with her husband and then fell asleep at their rural Kearney home on July 3, 2018. She found them unresponsive the next morning and took them to a neighbor’s home for help but emergency responders declared the girls dead.

Evidence during the trial showed Boedecker had about two times the therapeutic amount of Xanex in her system the day her daughters were found, WDAF-TV reported.

Clay County Prosecutors Zachary Thompson said evidence also showed Boedecker had contact with law enforcement the day before the girls died about a separate incident of leaving the children in the vehicle.

A hearing on any motion for a new trial and sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson is shown in court...

Associated Press

Ex-Florida deputy charged with failing to confront Parkland shooter says he’s eager for trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A fired Florida sheriff’s deputy charged with failing to confront the gunman who murdered 17 at a Parkland high school five years ago said Monday that he is “looking forward” to his trial, which is scheduled to start next week. Former Broward County sheriff’s deputy Scot Peterson told reporters after […]

2 days ago

(File photo)...

Associated Press

New trial ordered for man who spent 15 years on death row in death of 3-year-old boy

A new trial has been ordered for a man who spent more than a decade and a half on Ohio's death row in the 2006 death of the 3-year-old son of his former live-in girlfriend.

3 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Pal...

Eric Tucker

Lawyer who quit Trump legal team cites disagreements with Trump adviser as basis for departure

A lawyer who quit Donald Trump’s legal team this past week is attributing his decision to strategy disagreements with a close adviser to the former president.

4 days ago

FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate on Oct. 26, 2016, after landing, as an American Airlin...

David Koenig

American Airlines and JetBlue must abandon their partnership in the Northeast, federal judge rules

American Airlines and JetBlue must give up their partnership in the northeast U.S. That's what a federal judge in Boston ruled on Friday.

4 days ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration lea...

Mike Schneider

DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney’s free speech lawsuit

Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees.

4 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse i...

Larry D. Curtis

Lori Daybell indicted for conspiracy to kill man who testified against her

Lori Vallow Daybell, already convicted of multiple murders, now faces a new charge in Arizona: conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Jury recommends more than 50 years for Missouri mom whose children died in hot car