Save more, worry less: affordable ‘girls’ day out’ ideas

May 23, 2023, 11:04 AM

SALT LAKE CITY — Trimming your budget doesn’t have to cut into your social life. In today’s, ‘Save more, worry less,’ KSL TV has some affordable ‘”girls’ day out” ideas.

Going to lunch or shopping are some of the usual go-to ideas for a fun day with your girlfriends.

Here are four ideas that cost little or nothing at all.

First, make it a group event. Groupon has some awesome group deals that are affordable such as scuba diving lessons including a deal right now for under $10. There’s also a deal on bowling for up to 6 people for $30.

Second, volunteer together: whether it’s helping out at the local animal shelter, soup kitchen or spending time at a nursing home, it’s a feel-good activity that benefits your community as well.

Third, take a cooking class with the girls. Groupon has a list of cooking classes that are a little pricy, but I did find a more affordable option – an online cooking class for $19. You can get some inside tips from a chef and enjoy a delicious meal!

Fourth, visit a museum. Whether that’s art, history, or science, you’ve got some local options.

The Natural History Museum of Utah costs $19.95 for an adult and $14.95 for a child under 12. Hill Aerospace Museum in Ogden is free, as well as the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Pioneer Memorial Museum. It’s a great way to bond and learn what our community has to offer.

