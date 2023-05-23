KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

WNBA Opening Weekend Highlighted By Griner’s Return, Stewart’s Historic Performance

May 23, 2023, 12:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

AP – The WNBA tipped off its 27th season this past weekend with the return of Brittney Griner, a historic effort by Breanna Stewart and a dominant performance by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

But not everything went according to the early season script.

A revamped Chicago team won both of its games, including a victory in Phoenix to spoil the home debut of Griner after being imprisoned last year in a Russian jail. Griner played on opening night in Los Angeles with Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance.

The Sky, who lost four of their five starters from last season’s team, had impressive road wins over Minnesota and the Mercury playing stellar defense. Chicago held both teams under 70 points and will play its first home game on Friday against Washington.

That will come a night after the Aces visit the Los Angeles Sparks in the first of a home-and-home set between the teams. Las Vegas will still be missing head coach Becky Hammon, who is serving a two-game suspension from the league for violating “respect in the workplace” policies after former Aces player Dearica Hamby said she had been bullied and manipulated for being pregnant.

RELATED STORIES

Hamby now plays with Los Angeles and the teams will play again on Saturday in Las Vegas. The Aces, who routed Seattle by 41 points in the season opener, will celebrate last season’s championship with a ring ceremony and championship banner unveiling. That will be Hammon’s first game back from her suspension.

The Aces are once again the top team in the AP WNBA power poll. They are followed by Connecticut, which won its first two games. Washington, New York and Chicago are next. Dallas and Los Angeles came after the Sky. Phoenix, Atlanta and Minnesota. Indiana and Seattle finished off the rankings tied for 11th.

GRINER WATCH

Griner played in her first WNBA regular season games last weekend after spending last season in a Russian jail. Griner averaged 22.5 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in two losses. She received a massive ovation from the Phoenix fans when she was introduced before the home opener on Sunday.

“There might have been a little dust in my eye, a little dusty,” she said. “It was emotional being back stage, seeing some of the clips.”

Her debut at Los Angeles last Friday was the most viewed regular season WNBA game on cable in 24 years with 683,000 viewers.

Next up for Griner is a home game Thursday against Minnesota and USA Basketball coach Cheryl Reeve. Griner said she would be interesting in playing for the U.S. in the Olympics next year.

BREAKFAST OF CHAMPIONS

Breanna Stewart, who was the AP player of the week, had a long day Sunday. She woke up at 6 a.m. to her 21-month-old daughter Ruby screaming.

Ruby “doesn’t care that I have a game,” Stewart said.

When asked what she had for breakfast before scoring a career and franchise-best 45 points in a win over Indiana, Stewart recalled having toast with cream cheese, a cheese omelet, bacon, breakfast potatoes and some fruit that she chased down with orange juice.

“Can you make me that? I’m gonna come over next game,” Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu joked when hearing Stewart’s meal of choice.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Indiana at Atlanta, Sunday. The Fever will try and avoid setting the WNBA record for futility with a 21st consecutive loss. Indiana lost its final 18 games last season and started off 0-2 this year to tie the 2011 Tulsa Shock for the longest losing streak ever.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Kyle Van Noy, BYU Mascot Cosmo Do Backflips

Former BYU linebacker and current NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy was joined by Cosmo at a golf course on Tuesday.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Present But Not Participating In 1st Days Of Voluntary Practices

The Bills are taking it slowly with Damar Hamlin, who is being held back from participating in the team’s first few days of OTA practices.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Produces Eight Players To Athlon’s Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

BYU football players can all-conference awards again. Preseason accolades are beginning to roll in.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

100 Days Till Utah Football: Three Expectations For Utes’ 2023 Season

We are 100 days out from Utah football's season opener with Florida making it a great time to examine three expectations for the 2023 season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Offers Quarterback From Ty Detmer’s High School Team

BYU extended a scholarship offer to a recruit that will be coached by Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Lands Transfer Portal Linebacker From BYU

Former BYU linebacker Logan Pili is staying in the state. He's heading up north to Logan with the Utah State Aggies.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

WNBA Opening Weekend Highlighted By Griner’s Return, Stewart’s Historic Performance