Instant Replay: Kyle Van Noy, BYU Mascot Cosmo Do Backflips

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU linebacker and current NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy was joined by Cosmo at a golf course on Tuesday.

The BYU mascot landed two backflips while attempting to get Van Noy to attempt one of his own.

He was apprehensive at first, but Cosmo’s success convinced him to give it a go.

Van Noy’s attempt ended up being more of a somersault, but Cosmo was proud nonetheless.

should KVN do a stunt with me? 🤔 https://t.co/zZuyT8QEwY — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) May 23, 2023

In his first year with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, Van Noy put together a productive season.

He posted 46 tackles (30 solo tackles), five sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

“Kyle Van Noy was tremendous for us last year” ~ Tom Telesco #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/TQVdpfen9W — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 28, 2023

Van Noy has played for four teams in his NFL career. New England, Detroit, Miami, and Los Angeles have all been home to the Nevada native.

Van Noy will be entering his 11th season in 2023, likely on a new team. In a social post, Van Noy announced that his time with the Chargers is all but over as he looks to the other 31 teams.

I’m actually a free agent and they don’t want me back so we going to 31 other teams! Let’s gooo — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) May 23, 2023

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

