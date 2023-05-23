KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Instant Replay: Kyle Van Noy, BYU Mascot Cosmo Do Backflips

May 23, 2023, 12:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU linebacker and current NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy was joined by Cosmo at a golf course on Tuesday.

The BYU mascot landed two backflips while attempting to get Van Noy to attempt one of his own.

He was apprehensive at first, but Cosmo’s success convinced him to give it a go.

Van Noy’s attempt ended up being more of a somersault, but Cosmo was proud nonetheless.

RELATED: Cosmo The Cougar Joins Spirit Squad For ‘Top Gun’ Performance

In his first year with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, Van Noy put together a productive season.

He posted 46 tackles (30 solo tackles), five sacks, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

RELATED: Cosmo Participates In Winter Conditioning With BYU Football Team

Van Noy has played for four teams in his NFL career. New England, Detroit, Miami, and Los Angeles have all been home to the Nevada native.

Van Noy will be entering his 11th season in 2023, likely on a new team. In a social post, Van Noy announced that his time with the Chargers is all but over as he looks to the other 31 teams.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WNBA Opening Weekend Highlighted By Griner’s Return, Stewart’s Historic Performance

The WNBA tipped off its 27th season this past weekend with the return of Brittney Griner, a historic effort by Breanna Stewart.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Present But Not Participating In 1st Days Of Voluntary Practices

The Bills are taking it slowly with Damar Hamlin, who is being held back from participating in the team’s first few days of OTA practices.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Produces Eight Players To Athlon’s Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

BYU football players can all-conference awards again. Preseason accolades are beginning to roll in.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

100 Days Till Utah Football: Three Expectations For Utes’ 2023 Season

We are 100 days out from Utah football's season opener with Florida making it a great time to examine three expectations for the 2023 season.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Offers Quarterback From Ty Detmer’s High School Team

BYU extended a scholarship offer to a recruit that will be coached by Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Lands Transfer Portal Linebacker From BYU

Former BYU linebacker Logan Pili is staying in the state. He's heading up north to Logan with the Utah State Aggies.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Instant Replay: Kyle Van Noy, BYU Mascot Cosmo Do Backflips