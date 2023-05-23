KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH ELECTIONS

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announces bid to unseat Sen. Mitt Romney in 2024

May 23, 2023, 1:15 PM

Riverton Trent Staggs announced his campaign against Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Tuesday. (Mayor T...

Riverton Trent Staggs announced his campaign against Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Tuesday. (Mayor Trent Staggs via Twitter)

(Mayor Trent Staggs via Twitter)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

RIVERTON, Utah — Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs on Tuesday announced a campaign for Mitt Romney’s Senate seat, touting himself as a “proven fighter” and “someone unafraid to stand against the Washington establishment.”

In a video announcement posted to Twitter, Staggs highlighted conservative priorities like immigration, COVID-19 lockdowns and the national debt, also lamenting the “unchecked” money the U.S. is providing to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

He also took shots at Romney, saying the senator has reneged on his campaign promises to rein in federal spending and overreach.

“But the only thing I’ve seen him fight for are the establishment, wokeness, open borders, impeaching President Trump and putting us even deeper into debt,” Staggs said.

Staggs isn’t the only potential challenger to Romney in the state. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson announced an exploratory committee last month, but has yet to officially announce a campaign.

Romney also has yet to announce whether he will seek reelection, but has begun to prepare for a possible run.

Staggs filed initial paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

Aside from going after Romney’s resume, the mayor also cast himself as a Utahn from humble beginnings.

“As one of 10 children, I watched my parents pinch pennies on my dad’s teacher salary, and I’ve taken that same approach to government,” Staggs said. “I’m not a career politician, or Massachusetts millionaire. I’m a mayor, a businessman, husband and father who wants his children to grow up with the same opportunities that I did.”

He recently ran for mayor of Salt Lake County, but was defeated by Mayor Jenny Wilson in 2020.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Elections

A worker carries a bin of ballots to a rolling cart as election workers process ballots at the Salt...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Do election workers need extra protection in today’s political climate?

Utah has had 20 new county clerks take office since 2020, and lawmakers are considering additional protections to help prevent turnover among election workers.

4 days ago

An upcoming ballot initiative will have Utah voters decide if the State government should have more...

Shelby Lofton

What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A

An upcoming ballot initiative will have Utah voters decide if the State government should have more money during emergency situations.

7 months ago

FILE: Independent candidate Evan McMullin (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

By Devan Cole, CNN

Utah Democrats back independent as US Senate candidate

The Utah Democratic Party on Saturday threw its support behind the independent candidacy of former presidential contender Evan McMullin to take on GOP Sen. Mike Lee.

1 year ago

FILE PHOTO -- Virginia residents vote at the Fairfax County Government Center on November 02, 2021 ...

Larry D. Curtis, KSL TV

Davis County offers election security town hall and tour

FARMINGTON, Utah — With the Utah Legislature addressing voter confidence, and with far too little voter fraud discovered to make a difference in the 2020 election, Davis County officials are continuing efforts to be transparent in its election process. The county is holding a series of election integrity events, including one Wednesday night, to provide […]

1 year ago

...

Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewsRadio

Follow the Ballot: How Utah ballots are tabulated and audited

In the second of a two-part series, learn how Utah ballots are tabulated and audited to assure accuracy and election security.

1 year ago

Rep. Burgess Owens (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican Nationa...

KSL TV

Burgess Owens, Blake Moore Sworn Into Office

Utah representatives Blake Moore and Burgess Owens have been sworn into office.

2 years ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announces bid to unseat Sen. Mitt Romney in 2024