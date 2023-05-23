Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs announces bid to unseat Sen. Mitt Romney in 2024

RIVERTON, Utah — Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs on Tuesday announced a campaign for Mitt Romney’s Senate seat, touting himself as a “proven fighter” and “someone unafraid to stand against the Washington establishment.”

In a video announcement posted to Twitter, Staggs highlighted conservative priorities like immigration, COVID-19 lockdowns and the national debt, also lamenting the “unchecked” money the U.S. is providing to help Ukraine in the war against Russia.

He also took shots at Romney, saying the senator has reneged on his campaign promises to rein in federal spending and overreach.

“But the only thing I’ve seen him fight for are the establishment, wokeness, open borders, impeaching President Trump and putting us even deeper into debt,” Staggs said.

"Utah needs another proven fighter and conservative in the Senate. We need someone unafraid to stand against the Washington establishment. That's who I am, but I need your help to get there," Staggs said on Twitter.

Staggs isn’t the only potential challenger to Romney in the state. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson announced an exploratory committee last month, but has yet to officially announce a campaign.

Romney also has yet to announce whether he will seek reelection, but has begun to prepare for a possible run.

Staggs filed initial paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Monday.

Aside from going after Romney’s resume, the mayor also cast himself as a Utahn from humble beginnings.

“As one of 10 children, I watched my parents pinch pennies on my dad’s teacher salary, and I’ve taken that same approach to government,” Staggs said. “I’m not a career politician, or Massachusetts millionaire. I’m a mayor, a businessman, husband and father who wants his children to grow up with the same opportunities that I did.”

He recently ran for mayor of Salt Lake County, but was defeated by Mayor Jenny Wilson in 2020.