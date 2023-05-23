KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Adobe is adding an AI-powered image generator to Photoshop

May 23, 2023, 1:40 PM

Adobe on Tuesday said it’s incorporating an AI-powered image generator into Photoshop, with the g...

Adobe on Tuesday said it’s incorporating an AI-powered image generator into Photoshop, with the goal of “dramatically accelerating” how users edit their photos. Mandatory Credit: Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

New York (CNN) — Photoshop is about to look a little different.

Adobe on Tuesday said it’s incorporating an AI-powered image generator into Photoshop, with the goal of “dramatically accelerating” how users edit their photos.

The tool, called Firefly, allows users to add or delete elements from images with just a text prompt, according to Adobe. It can also match the lighting and style of the existing images automatically, the company said.

It’s currently available in a new Photoshop beta app. The company plans to roll the product out to all Photoshop customers by the end of the year.

Adobe’s move comes after a recent crop of AI tools have launched that can generate compelling written work and images in response to user prompts, with the potential to change how people work, create and communicate with each other.

“[N]ow that we are entering a new era of AI, the advent of generative models presents a new opportunity to take our imaging capabilities to another level,” Pam Clark, vice president of Photoshop product management and product strategy, wrote in a blog post. “Over the last few months, we have integrated this exciting new technology into Photoshop in a major step toward a more natural, intuitive, and fun way to work.”

Firefly was launched in March at the Adobe Summit as a web-only beta. It was trained on Adobe’s own collection of stock images, as well as publicly available assets. Adobe has called the tool one of its most successful beta launches ever, with more than 70 million images created in the first month.

By relying on its own image collection and media available for public use, Adobe may be able to avoid the backlash that some other AI image generator tools have faced for using a vast trove of online content as training.

In January, Getty Images sued Stability AI, the company behind popular AI art tool Stable Diffusion, alleging the tech company committed copyright infringement. Getty said Stability AI copied and processed millions of its images without obtaining the proper licensing.

Stability filed a motion earlier this month to dismiss the suit.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia, July 17, 2017. Fans anticipating Netf...

Michael Liedtke

Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in the US, by charging an additional $8 month

Netflix has outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S.

15 hours ago

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference in Miami, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Vi...

Steve Peoples

DeSantis plans to announce 2024 bid Wednesday on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk on Wednesday.

15 hours ago

(Getty Images)...

Eliza Pace

Utah woman identified as Pennsylvania ‘Jane Doe’

A Utah woman was identified Monday after her body was found off Interstate 80 in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. 

15 hours ago

FILE - (pixabay.com)...

Associated Press

Jury recommends more than 50 years for Missouri mom whose children died in hot car

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in 2018 be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. A Clay County jury found Jenna Boedecker guilty on Friday of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of […]

15 hours ago

Wranglers capture a runaway cow on I-75 in Oakland County, Michigan. (Michigan State Police Second ...

WWJ web staff via CNN

WATCH: Wranglers capture runaway cow on I-75 in Michigan

It was an eventful Sunday afternoon on I-75 in Holly as a runaway cow managed to get on the freeway.

15 hours ago

A box truck is seen crashed into a security barrier at a park across from the White House, Monday n...

Associated Press

U-Haul truck driver who crashed into security barrier at park near White House is arrested

Police have arrested a man they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a park across from the White House.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Adobe is adding an AI-powered image generator to Photoshop