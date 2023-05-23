KSL Flood Watch
Lehi Farmer’s Market owner cited for 15 zoning violations

May 23, 2023, 3:13 PM

Dorothy Durrant, speaking to KSL TV about opening the Lehi Farmers Market in June 2022. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

LEHI, Utah — The woman hosting The Lehi Farmer’s Market has been cited for zoning regulations and for maintaining a nuisance.

According to court documents, Dorothy Durrant, 69, was charged with ten class C misdemeanor charges of unpermitted use in a prohibited area and five class B misdemeanor charges of failing to comply with a zoning permit on May 9.

In a Utah County Sheriff’s Office press release, before Durrant started the farmers market, she was told she needed permits for the event, including one for the barn that housed the market.

Durrant was also told to remove a bunch of RV trailers that were living on her property that needed to be removed.

“These RVs … most of them, if not none of them, are pulling their trailers off the property every week to dump out the sewage tanks,” Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon told KSL NewsRadio. “That is a significant problem whether you have one person living in a trailer or half a dozen people living in a trailer.”

“While Durrant has made some progress with the RV’s leaving, she had not made an effort to remove the others either by asking them to leave or initiating eviction proceedings,” stated the press release.

According to police, the citations are for camping on a property longer than 45 days, using an unpermitted barn for a farmer’s market or similar events, and maintaining a nuisance/failing to remove trash.

According to court documents, Durrant is also facing a debt collection case against her for owing over $3,000 to the Lakeshore Homeowners Association.

On April 18, a registered sex offender was arrested for working with children on the Lehi Farmer’s Market fairgrounds without notifying parents.

In 2022, KSL TV interviewed Durrant about opening the farmer’s market to help local businesses combat inflation and supply chain issues.

Lehi Farmer’s Market owner cited for 15 zoning violations