KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms Ranks Pair Of Locals In Top 40 QB Countdown

May 23, 2023, 2:47 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL signal-caller and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms ranked a pair of local players in his annual Top 40 QB Countdown.

RELATED STORIES

Simms, a former quarterback that played in the league from 2003-10, is currently in the process of revealing his top 40 quarterbacks ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

The former Texas star is unveiling his list of top NFL signal-callers on his NFL on NBC podcast, “Chris Simms Unbuttoned.”

As of May 22, Simms had released QBs 25-40 on his list.

During his countdown, Simms named a pair of local quarterbacks to his list for the upcoming season, former Utah State star Jordan Love and Utah product Tyler Huntley.

Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown

25. Kenny Pickett – Pittsburgh Steelers

26. Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers

27. Sam Darnold – San Francisco 49ers

28. Andy Dalton – Carolina Panthers

29. Tyler Huntley – Baltimore Ravens

30. Davis Mills – Houston Texans

31. Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers

32. Jarett Stidham – Denver Broncos

33. Taylor Heinicke – Atlanta Falcons

34. Gardner Minshew – Indianapolis Colts

35. Mike White – Miami Dolphins

36. Anthony Richardson – Indianapolis Colts

37. C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans

38. Bryce Young – Carolina Panthers

39. Sam Howell – Washington Commanders

40. Desmond Ritter – Atlanta Falcons

Locals on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown

31. Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers (Utah State Aggies)

This offseason is Love’s first appearance on Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown. Since he was drafted by the Packers during the first round of the NFL Draft in 2020, Love has been Aaron Rodgers’ backup in Green Bay. With Rodgers’ getting traded to the New York Jets in April, Love is in line to be QB1 for the Packers in 2023.

“I’m a believer in his ability,” Simms said of Love. “His arm is special…it’s really damn good. Like when Jordan Love gets all of it and rips it, it moves through the air.”

Simms went on to state that Love has taken the time to watch Rodgers the past few seasons and improve the basics of the quarterback position.

“He’s improved his mechanics. He’s comfortable in the offense. He’s a good athlete. He’s got very good size to see up over the line or throw through lanes,” Simms continued. “I’m thinking Jordan Love’s gonna open up some eyes this year.”

RELATED: Packers QB Jordan Love Expresses Gratitude For Time With Aaron Rodgers

The PFT Live co-host believes that Love is going to surprise some people with his play this fall.

“I think Jordan Love’s gonna show some people this year. I think the Packers are gonna be revived because of Jordan Love, no Aaron Rodgers, some voices in the locker room,” Simms added. “I think that energy is gonna motivate this football team.”

Simms added that he thinks Green Bay could be more lethal with Love at quarterback than the Packers have been in recent seasons.

“There’s some aspects where I go, ‘They could be, maybe, even a little more dangerous than we realize with Jordan Love at quarterback,’” Simms finished his comments.

After sitting out every game of his rookie season, Love’s first action came in the 2021 season. He played in six games that year and started his first NFL contest. Last season, Love saw less action but played in four games. During his three seasons in the league, the former USU signal-caller has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a completion rate of 60.2 percent. He’s played in 10 games. Love’s also run the ball 13 times for a total of 26 yards.

The Packers will start their regular season slate of games on the road against the Chicago Bears on September 10.

29. Tyler Huntley – Baltimore Ravens (Utah Utes)

Huntley was ranked No. 34 in Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown before the 2022 season. This offseason, the former NFL quarterback moved Huntley up to No. 29 in his QB rankings.

“Tyler Huntley’s damn good, I mean damn good,” Simms said of the former Utah standout. “When you talk about Tyler Huntley, you know, yeah he’s a fringe starting quarterback. He’s got, first off, a sneaky explosive arm…he controls the ball and the ball pops off his hand in power-type throws.”

Simms spoke about Huntley’s ability to lead the Ravens in his limited opportunities the past two seasons despite some struggles around him.

RELATED: Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Plans To Sign Restricted Tender

“We know his athletic ability is the real deal, it is,” Simms added. “He’s a pretty good decision maker too…He does know how to run the offense. He’s a very good athlete…He’s a runner that doesn’t look to run first. He wants to throw.”

The analyst believes that while Huntley is a backup in Baltimore, he’s a top-30 quarterback in a league of 32 franchises.

After going undrafted out of Utah in 2020, Huntley joined the Ravens as a backup to former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Huntley has played in games in each of the past three seasons, including multiple starts. Last season, the former Utah star was named to the Pro Bowl as an alternate. During his three years in the NFL, Huntley has played in 15 games. He’s thrown for 1,754 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 65.6 percent completion rate. Huntley’s also carried the ball 100 times for 454 yards and three touchdowns.

The Ravens begin their regular season schedule at home against the Houston Texans on September 10.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

LeBron James Questions Retirement After Lakers Are Eliminated From Playoffs

LeBron James questioned retirement after his Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Kyle Van Noy, BYU Mascot Cosmo Do Backflips

Former BYU linebacker and current NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy was joined by Cosmo at a golf course on Tuesday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WNBA Opening Weekend Highlighted By Griner’s Return, Stewart’s Historic Performance

The WNBA tipped off its 27th season this past weekend with the return of Brittney Griner, a historic effort by Breanna Stewart.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Is Present But Not Participating In 1st Days Of Voluntary Practices

The Bills are taking it slowly with Damar Hamlin, who is being held back from participating in the team’s first few days of OTA practices.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Produces Eight Players To Athlon’s Preseason All-Big 12 Teams

BYU football players can all-conference awards again. Preseason accolades are beginning to roll in.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

100 Days Till Utah Football: Three Expectations For Utes’ 2023 Season

We are 100 days out from Utah football's season opener with Florida making it a great time to examine three expectations for the 2023 season.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms Ranks Pair Of Locals In Top 40 QB Countdown